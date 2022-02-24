Best Samsung Deals Right Now: Last Chance to Save $250 on a Galaxy S22 and Tab S8
Earlier this month, Samsung officially debuted its latest flagship smartphone lineup: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone with one that’s faster and even more powerful, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung’s newest additions to its 5G smartphone lineup. Key features include an all-day battery and a major night photography upgrade, promising sharper photos no matter where you are.
The S22 Ultra is the standout of the series thanks to its inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which is normally reserved for Samsung’s Note line of smartphones. Just for ET readers, you can get $250 off the new Galaxy S22 Ultra with our exclusive deal until 9 p.m. PT today (12 a.m. ET). When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit for a total savings of $200 on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and $250 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major Presidents' Day weekend savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Watch. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers this week.
Ahead, shop the best Samsung deals available right now.
