Style

Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Best Spring Break Swimsuits on Amazon
Amazon

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) spring break getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else. 

As you start putting together your packing list, ET Style pulled together the coolest spring break swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

Maaji Praia Arco Iris Signature Cut One Piece Swimsuit
Maaji Praia Arco Iris Signature Cut One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Maaji Praia Arco Iris Signature Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This playful striped one-piece from bohemian-inspired swimwear brand Maaji will add a fun feel to any vacation (or staycation).
STARTING $94 AT AMAZON
Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom
Body Glove Kate Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottoms
Amazon
Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom
A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this option from Body Glove will be one to keep in your collection for years.
TOP: STARTING $14 AT AMAZON
BOTTOM: STARTING $22 AT AMAZON
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Banded X-Back Bikini Top and Side Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Banded X-Back Bikini Top and Side Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom
Amazon
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Banded X-Back Bikini Top and Side Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom
Those of you who want an affordable bikini that adds a pop of color to any situation will love this classic cut from Becca by Rebecca Virtue.
TOP: STARTING $64 AT AMAZON
BOTTOM: STARTING $49 AT AMAZON
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
Amazon
ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set
This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features adjustable ties at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your body.
STARTING $16 AT AMAZON
Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
JOLYN Women’s Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit
Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print.
$56 AT AMAZON
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit
We'll probably never get over the sporty surfer vibes that come with this zip-up swimsuit.
STARTING $137 AT AMAZON
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Amazon
Cupshe V Neck One-Piece Ruffled Lace-Up Monokini
Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright monokini?
STARTING $26 AT AMAZON
PrettyGarden Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
PrettyGarden Women’s Simple Low Cut Sides Wide Straps High Legs One-Piece Swimsuit
When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.
STARTING $15 AT AMAZON
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Bikini
Yii Ooneey Snake Print High Cut Bikini
Amazon
Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Bikini
Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this bikini.
$23 AT AMAZON
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon
Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in swimwear. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style whenever you please.
STARTING $17 AT AMAZON
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Color Code Skylar Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Color Code Skylar Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Becca by Rebecca Virtue Color Code Skylar Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Each year comes with its own set of swimwear trends, but cutout details are something that will never get old -- especially on a sleek one-piece like this.
$128 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Swimwear for Spring Break

The Best Luggage For Every Budget That'll Inspire Your Future Getaways

The Best Amazon Deals on Leggings

Best Spring Break Getaways Inspired by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Luggage - Tumi, Samsonite & More

242 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Beauty, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Best Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale