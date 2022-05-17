Shopping

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $42

By Charlotte Lewis‍
As summer swiftly approaches, it's time to refill your closet with wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a summer dress. Right now, Amazon is chock full of perfect dresses in all kinds of shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather. 

Whether you're in need of a casual beach cover up in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options has something for you. Thinking about trying out the new "coastal grandma" look? There's something for you, too.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon for you, so you don't have to waste time browsing. After all, warm weather will be here sooner than you know it, and you're going to want to be stocked up ASAP.

Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon right now. 

Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Amazon
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck

Amazon has several variations on the coastal grandma style, but we love this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched and looking anything but frumpy.

$46$36
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress

This midi ruffle-hemmed dress is a perfect easy-to-wear dress this summer. Plus, it comes in over thirty fun colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that matches your aesthetic.

$41
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini
Amazon
Crew Neck Ruched Summer Sleeveless Mini

Flaunt your legs in the warm weather this summer with this body conforming mini in comfortable jersey knit.

$33
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress With Pockets
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress With Pockets

This casual maxi dress is a perfect warm-weather staple — plus, it has pockets.

$36
Casual Loose Tank Dress
Casual Loose Tank Dress
Amazon
Casual Loose Tank Dress

Stay cool in this breezy swing dress in trendy tie dye.

$25
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
Amazon
Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress

This flowy dress in floral print is a perfect addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it fancy enough for a date night, but casual enough to pair with flat sandals while running errands.

$40
Floral Wrap Mini Dress
Floral Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress
Amazon
Floral Wrap Mini Dress

This faux wrap dress with spaghetti straps has glowing reviews and with good reason. It's effortlessly stylish, all for under $20.

$30
Floral Plunge Neck Knot Short Dress
Floerns Women's Ditsy Floral Plunge Neck Knot Front A Line Short Dress
Amazon
Floral Plunge Neck Knot Short Dress

This short sleeve v-neck dress from Floerns is so chic that it was included in Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards' Amazon haul this spring.

$37
Nautica Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Breton Stripes Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Sleeveless V-Neck Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

If you need a cute dress for summer BBQs, this striped tank polo is just the right thing.

$35
Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We're obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$37
Button Front Sleeveless Mini Dress
Sleeveless Mini Dress
Amazon
Button Front Sleeveless Mini Dress

This casual dress with button front detail will keep you looking cool even on the hottest summer day.

$29$28
V-Neck Sleeveless Wrap Sundress
Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress Summer Flare Tank Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Sleeveless Wrap Sundress

Accessorize this wrap dress with some fancy jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals, and you have a party dress that's summer wedding ready.

$34
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon
One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a perfect versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.

$41
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Amazon
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress

Make the most of summer Fridays in this mini dress with trendy balloon sleeves that can take you from the office into the weekend with ease.

$45$37
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini
Amazon
Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini

Stay cool in the summer sun with this mini dress featuring breezy ruffle hem, scoop neckline and shoulder-protecting cap sleeves.

$39$33
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Amazon
Button Front Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Available in bold blue and bright red, you'll receive a ton of compliments when you don this casual dress with puffy sleeves. 

$28
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Casual Loose Flowy Swing Mini Dress
Amazon
Sweetheart Neckline Puff Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress

The demure sweetheart neckline of this flowy summer dress makes it perfect for a summer bridal party, wedding or any other fancy occasion.

$37
Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress
Short Sleeve V Neck Mini Dress Chiffon Swiss Dot Flowy Short Dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress

This versatile mini will pair just as perfectly with white sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe, making it a perfect summer dress.

$45$36
Short Sleeve Maxi T Shirt Dress With Pockets
t shirt maxi dress
Amazon
Short Sleeve Maxi T Shirt Dress With Pockets

This classic t-shirt dress with pockets is so comfortable, it's no wonder it's a best-seller in Amazon fashion.

$40$27
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress
Amazon
V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Tropical Summer Maxi Dress

Add a splash of color to your summer wardrobe with this tropical print maxi dress with flattering drawstring to show off your figure.

$28
Strapless Side-Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress
Strapless High Waist Side Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress
Amazon
Strapless Side-Slit Flowy Tube Top Long Maxi Dress

You'll look red hot all summer long in this boho-inspired strapless maxi dress.

$33

