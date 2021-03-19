Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) spring break getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else.

As you start putting together your packing list, ET Style pulled together the coolest spring break swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Amazon CUPSHE High Waisted Bikini Don't underestimate the slimming power of this high waisted bikini set. The high waist striped bottoms paired with the ruffle top with adjustable straps is flattering on just about any figure. $27 AT AMAZON Buy now

Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Amazon Yii Ouneey Snake Print High Cut Plus Size Bikini Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this two-piece swimsuit. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Becca by Rebecca Virtue Banded X-Back Bikini Top and Side Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom Amazon Becca by Rebecca Virtue Banded X-Back Bikini Top and Side Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom Those of you who want an affordable bikini that adds a pop of color to any situation will love this classic cut from Becca by Rebecca Virtue. TOP: STARTING $64 AT AMAZON Buy Now BOTTOM: $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set Amazon Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in swimwear. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style whenever you please. STARTING $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Magicsuit Deep Dive Coco One Piece Swimsuit We'll probably never get over the sporty surfer vibes that come with this zip-up swimsuit. STARTING $162 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set Amazon ZAFUL Women's Tie Dye Tankini Bikini Set This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features adjustable ties at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your body with this bathing suit. STARTING $18 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Jolyn Tie-Back Gavin One-Piece Swimsuit Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print. $56 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom Amazon Body Glove Smoothie Kate Crop Bikini Top and Hazel Bikini Bottom A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this 2-piece swimsuit option from Body Glove will be one to keep in your collection for years. TOP: STARTING $23 AT AMAZON Buy Now BOTTOM: STARTING $21 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Becca by Rebecca Virtue Color Code Skylar Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Becca by Rebecca Virtue Color Code Skylar Plunge One Piece Swimsuit Each year comes with its own set of swimwear trends, but cutout details are something that will never get old -- especially on a sleek one-piece like this. $128 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Maaji Praia Arco Iris Signature Cut One Piece Swimsuit Amazon Maaji Praia Arco Iris Signature Cut One Piece Swimsuit This playful striped one-piece from bohemian-inspired swimwear brand Maaji will add a fun feel to spring break, summer vacation or staycation. STARTING $112 AT AMAZON Buy Now

