Whether you're just beginning to dabble in home cooking or are a seasoned chef, having the right gear can make all the difference in your kitchen. When it comes to blender brands with a consistently powerful blend, you aren't going to find one much better than Vitamix. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your underperforming kitchen appliances, great news: Amazon is offering incredible Vitamix deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, so you don't have to wait until July to save on a cult-favorite blender.

Vitamix blenders are not only powerful, but also intuitive — designed to help you whip up smoothies, soup, and dips in a matter of minutes. The blenders can even heat up food using friction heat from the super fast blades that will boil cold water or turn soup ingredients steamy hot. There are budget-friendly options within the Vitamix range, including the E310 Explorian, which is nearly 20% off at Amazon right now.

Shop the best Vitamix deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day below.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $350 $290 Buy Now

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022, but has yet to announce an official date. Since 2015, Prime Day tends to start on a Monday in mid-to-late July, so if the scheduling holds true, we predict this year's 48-hour sale will take place Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

But be sure to check back here for more updates on Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best deals as the shopping event draws closer.

