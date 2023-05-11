Shopping

Best Walmart Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day: Save Big on Tech, Outdoor Furniture, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart

Whether you're searching for outdoor furniture and backyard essentials for your Memorial Day festivities or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, there are thousands of Walmart deals with new sales appearing every day. You can score major spring savings on everything from an Apple Watch to LG TVs and robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the retailer's Rollbacks easier for you, we're regularly gathering the best deals at Walmart to shop ahead of Memorial Day.

The Memorial Day deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty like La Mer more affordable along with everyday essentials like Ninja coffee makers. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, a discounted vacuum for spring cleaning, or new cookware to upgrade your kitchen this spring and summer, read ahead for the best Walmart deals to shop now. 

The Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill

Be prepared for whatever Memorial Day weekend has in store with Expert Grill's heavy duty charcoal grill. You can grill up to 20 burgers at once, plus it has hooks to hang your cooking utensils, a built-in bottle opener and so much more.

$107$96
SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
Walmart
SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

$429$229
HP 14" Laptop
HP 14" Laptop
Walmart
HP 14" Laptop

Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14 inch diagonal laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel, display, and 79% screen to body ratio take this PC anywhere and see and do more. 

$349$289
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$123$99

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

Stay connected thanks to this affordable Apple Watch SE. Track workouts, reply to texts and more all from your wrist. 

$279$149
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart
Apple iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$479$399
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$169
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,200$929

    The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing
    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing
    Walmart
    Costway Patio 3 Seats Canopy Swing

    The Costway Canopy Swing is spacious enough to hold three people, and you can all have a great time enjoying the fresh air together.

    $130$110
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen
    Walmart
    Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

    $328$260
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
    Walmart
    Gymax 42'' Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit

    Upgrade your outdoor space with this 60,000 BTU fire pit table. 

    $380$270
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
    Walmart
    Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

    Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

    $369$265
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage
    Walmart
    iFLY Hardside Fibertech Carry On Luggage

    A highly rated and best-selling carry-on luggage from iFLY is now discounted in time for your spring vacations.

    $69$41
    Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
    Walmart
    Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

    Your search for outdoor bistro sets is over. This Mainstays Sand Dune 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set adds to your outdoor decor and is perfect for entertaining or sipping your morning coffee outside. 

    $136$98
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
    Walmart
    Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

    Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair, a recliner in your patio or use it to spruce up your sunroom.

    $170$67
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner
    Walmart
    GE 5,000 BTU 115-Volt Electronic Window Air Conditioner

    Find relief during hot days ahead with this air conditioner you can install on a window sill.

    $209$179

    The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
    Walmart
    Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

    Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

    $299$80
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
    Walmart
    GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

    This countertop GE ice maker makes tiny nugget-shaped ice cubes. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can create a schedule for the ice maker to make fresh ice for upcoming get togethers or when you get off work. There's no water hookup necessary, so the ice maker is portable. Plus, it can make up 24 pounds of ice a day (but can only hold 3 pounds of ice at a time).

    $579$428
    Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe
    Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe
    Walmart
    Ninja Hot & Iced, Single Serve or Drip Coffee System 10 Cup Glass Carafe

    Brew up to 10 cups of coffee with this Ninja coffee maker, which also comes with an over-ice function, that delivers rich-flavored iced coffee, never watered down. 

    $129$98

    The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

    iRobot Roomba i1+
    iRobot Roomba i1+
    Walmart
    iRobot Roomba i1+

    This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.

    $530$288
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge
    Walmart
    Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

    The Eufy RoboVac 630 is designed with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to sensor any surfaces in your home for dirt and debris. 

    $249$158
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
    Walmart
    Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

    The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

    $399$298

    The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
    Walmart
    Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

    The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

    $69$44
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 1 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 1 Oz

    Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

      $180$73
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Berry Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
      Walmart
      Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

      Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

      $22$11
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $65$52

