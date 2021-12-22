Shopping

Best White Elephant Gifts to Shop for Every Budget

By Latifah Muhammad‍ Danica Creahan‍
Christmas Present, Gift
Whether you call it a White Elephant gift exchange, Dirty Santa, Yankee swap or Secret Santa gift party, it's so important to be prepared this holiday season with just the right gift, even if the get-together is happening virtually again this year. 

Whether you need to arrive with -- or send -- a fun gag gift or funny gift for a good laugh, a wrapped gift for a lucky recipient taking part in a Secret Santa party game, or can get away with a gift card for your gift swap, ET Style is here to help you track down the perfect gift and find something on sale among all the epic holiday deals and steals. 

We rounded up a bunch of items at great prices under $10, under $20, under $50 and under $100 to help you start holiday shopping early. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. You'll know you scored a great gift for your holiday party.

Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

$15 & Under White Elephant Gifts

Here are a few of the cheap white elephant gifts we've pulled together below:

Cleaning Gel for Car
Cleaning Gel for Car
Amazon
Cleaning Gel for Car
This dust-removing goo is made for the neat-freak on your list. 
$7
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener
Amazon
Accoutrements Bacon Air Freshener
Is there anyone on your list who doesn't enjoy the smell of bacon? 
$6
Rp Minis: Bob Ross by the Numbers
Rp Minis: Bob Ross by the Numbers
Walmart
Rp Minis: Bob Ross by the Numbers
There is -- 100% -- someone on your list who will not just appreciate this mini Bob Ross painting kit, but celebrate it. You're welcome. 
$12$7
Game of Phones
Game of Phones
Uncommon Goods
Game of Phones
This game turns your phone into a scavenger hunt. 
$12
Half Moon 4" Planter $14.00
Half Moon 4" Planter $14.00
Urban Outfitters
Half Moon 4" Planter $14.00
For the perfect white elephant gift, it should be something anyone will consider a keepsake like this half moon planter.  
$14
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Running Press via Amazon
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
For a funny white elephant gift, this is perfect for the workaholic in your life.
$10$9
Reforesting Tree Kits
Uncommon Goods Reforesting Tree Kits
Uncommon Goods
Reforesting Tree Kits
Even if the person you're buying for isn't into gardening, these Reforesting Tree Kits from Uncommon Goods is the perfect white elephant gift.
$10
Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender
Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender
Walmart
Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender
What makes the Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender great for a holiday gift exchange is that it's a great deal and everyone can find a use for it. 
$65$15
Awkward Styles Reindeer Face Mask
Awkward Styles Reindeer Face Mask
Walmart
Awkward Styles Reindeer Face Mask
Gift this fun reindeer print face mask. 
$8
Knit "I'll Drink To That!" Bottle Cooler
Knit "I'll Drink To That!" Bottle Cooler
Urban Outfitters
Knit "I'll Drink To That!" Bottle Cooler
Everyone needs a silly beer cozy. 
$9
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Amazon
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic or any other time and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. 
$10
SantaSafe Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack
SantaSafe (2 Pack) Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume
Walmart
SantaSafe Holiday Santa Beard Face Mask Costume for Adults, 2 Pack
Channel Santa Claus with a beard costume face mask. 
$13
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
The Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
$10

$25 & Under 

Many of these fun gift ideas $20 and under are practical gifts as well as being some funny gag gift for your next gift exchange game.

Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods
Shiitake Mushroom Log Kit
Vegan, cooks and gardeners will love growing mushrooms at home. 
$30
Late for the Sky CAT-opoly Board Game
Late for the Sky CAT-opoly Board Game
Amazon
Late for the Sky CAT-opoly Board Game
Trust us when we say the cat parent on your list will love Cat-opoly. 
$19
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
Amazon
Drunk Stoned or Stupid [A Party Game]
For those who thrive on game night, this Drunk Stoned or Stupid party game is great for chuckles. 
$18
Frigidaire Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Frigidaire Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Pink Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge
After nearly two years of working from home, just about everyone at the gift exchange needs a mini fridge for their desk (and you can't beat the price). 
$40$25
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
Bean Box
Bean Box Coffee Sampler
There must be a coffee lover on your list -- and if a coffee mug just isn't enough, this Bean Box Coffee Sampler will be. 
$24 AND UP
Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament
Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament
Uncommon Goods
Aromatherapy Balm Stocking Stuffer & Ornament
The tiny wool stockings are gift enough, but they come equipped with aromatherapy balms for a gift that does double duty. 
$25$16
Decorative Bicycle Bells
Decorative Bicycle Bells
Uncommon Goods
Decorative Bicycle Bells
Whether you're shopping for a serious cyclist or someone who likes to take the scenic route on two wheels, a Decorative Bicycle Bell is a fun gift for a holiday gift exchange.
$20
The Original Avocado Coin Purse
The Original Avocado Coin Purse
Mexistuff via Amazon
The Original Avocado Coin Purse
These days, coins are nearly as precious as avocados. This change purse will keep your coins nice and secure in one adorable place.
$14
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
Casofu via Amazon
Double-Sided Giant Flour Tortilla Throw Blanket
For when you’d like to be truly wrapped in your blanket.
$31
Better Homes & Gardens Luxury Velvet Plush Blanket, Twin
Better Homes & Gardens Luxury Velvet Plush Blanket, Twin
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Luxury Velvet Plush Blanket, Twin
An oversized plush velvet blanket that comes in a variety of colors.
$20

$50 & Under

For the serious white elephant party don't miss what we've pulled together for $50 and under. 

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz
Macy's
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray Pen, 0.33 oz.
A compact version of the popular Marc Jacobs fragrance that fits in your purse or pocket.   
$30
The Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Set
The Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Set
W&P
The Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Set
There aren't many people who don't need a drink after 2020 and 2021 -- making a cocktail kit one of the best white elephant gifts you could give or receive. 
$55$42
Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods Bluetooth Banana Phone
Uncommon Goods
Bluetooth Banana Phone
If you are looking for funny white elephant gift ideas, it doesn't get much sillier than this bluetooth banana phone.
$40
Tabletop Cornhole
Tabletop Cornhole
Uncommon Goods
Tabletop Cornhole
Play this classic game anywhere with a mini tabletop version.
$50
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Pick up Amazon's popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot.
$50$30
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Embroidered Thank You Tote
Uncommon Goods
Embroidered Thank You Tote
This tote looks exactly like the iconic plastic bag, only it’s reusable and washable!
$38
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
kate spade studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
These Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
$48

$100 & Under

If you need to up your game, we've got you covered with a few great suggestions for $100 and under for your next white elephant exchange.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Macy's
Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Home Candle
Treat a loved one to a full-size Jo Malone candle. Our top pick is the Pomegranate Noir flavor. The warm, floral and spicy scent is perfect for winter. 
$70
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
Nordstrom
Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser
The Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser disperses a relaxing scented mist of essential oils. It has a decorative ceramic cover and built-in timer and automatic shut-off. 
$70
Firstleaf Wine Club
firstleaf wine
Firstleaf
Firstleaf Wine Club
Joining the Firstleaf wine club starts with a quiz -- a very easy quiz. Just tell them about your wine preferences and they'll create a customized tasting profile, which they'll use to curate your introductory shipment. After that, you can rate the wines they send with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down to refine your tasting profile even further. Every shipment includes six wines and costs $90, including shipping. And if you happen to get a bottle that you're not keen on, the Firstleaf Wine Concierge team will find a replacement on the house.
$90 AT FIRSTLEAF WINE CLUB
Sunbasket
Sunbasket Meal Kit
Sunbasket
Sunbasket
Whether you want keto, paleo, gluten-free or vegetarian meals, Sunbasket will ship healthy dinners packed with organic ingredients and delicious flavors straight to your door. And with Fresh & Ready meals (which are $9 per serving), you can order individual meal options to eat for lunch, dinner or any time you want a quick and easy meal. But if you're planning to cook for the night, select at least two weekly dinner meal kit options and then add on items for breakfast, lunch, snacks and more (you can even get specialty meat!). All recipes come with simple cooking or heat-only instructions, making Sunbasket a top contender for those who want to spend more time at the dinner table and less time in the kitchen.
$9 AND UP/SERVING

