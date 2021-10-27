Shopping

Best Winter Boots to Shop for Wet and Snowy Outings

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Best Winter Boots 2021
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET Style understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with faux fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a warm boot with faux fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height) or opt for a style from another brand like Sorel boots, you'll never want to take these off.

Jambu Hickory Faux Fur Lined Bootie
Jambu Hickory Faux Fur Lined Bootie
Nordstrom
Jambu Hickory Faux Fur Lined Bootie
These faux fur-lined ankle boots from Jambu are über comfortable are easy to slip in and out of and instead of a fleece lining, it's lined with corduroy.
$99
Sorel Out n About Plus Boots
Sorel Out n About Plus Boots
Shopbop
Sorel Out n About Plus Boots
Another great option featuring a rubber sole are these fur-lined boots from Sorel, which will look great with any of your casual winter outfits for the season.
$120$96
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
You can never go wrong with a classic UGG boot -- especially when you're working with ultra-cold temperatures.
$170$93

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber outsole or prefer the lace-up classic Dr. Martens style combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Bootie
Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Bootie
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Miller Lug Sole Bootie
If you're looking for a winter boot, Tory Burch's chic everyday warm boot is disguised as a work boot with a leather upper and lining and a lug sole.
$428$287
Ganni Leather Chelsea Boots
Ganni Leather Chelsea Boots
Moda Operandi
Ganni Leather Chelsea Boots
Looking for a fashion girl-approved winter boot to sport this season? Danish fashion brand Ganni has you covered.
$445 AT MODA OPERANDI
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Those looking for a classic combat boot style will love this updated option from Dr. Martens, which features a solid platform sole.
$190 AT NORDSTROM

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each waterproof boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Want a high fashion take on the rain boot trend? Bottega Veneta has an option available for less than $700.
$650 AT NET-A-PORTER
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
A lightweight rain boot with the typical sheep fur lining to keep your feet warm on the cold rainy days.
$85 AT AMAZON
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell.
$85$60

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a winter hiking boot, this this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and the super-grippy rubber sole has traction that will help keep you going for miles.
$100$64
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Free People
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Add a pop of color and style to your winter outfits with these hiking-inspired boots. These hiking boots is featured in other colors with limited sizes.
$290 AT FREE PEOPLE
Timberland Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
Timberland Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom
Timberland Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot
These waterproof boots from Timberland are made with a rubber sole, keeping any unwanted melting snow out and away from your feet.
$170 AT NORDSTROM

The Snow Boot

From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
What's not to love about an Ugg snow boot? It's waterproof with a rugged appeal and a rubber sole with excellent traction. For extra comfort, not only does it have a faux fur lining, but it also has plush UGGpure™, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling.
$250
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
Nordstrom
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
The Joan of Arctic Boot from Sorel is the winter proof boot that will give you the warmth you're seeking. It has a rubber sole and waterproof, seam-sealed construction to make stepping a slushy puddle NBD. They might just be the best winter snow boots you'll ever own. 
$110
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Nordstrom
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
When in doubt, you can count on the outdoors brand The North Face to create a snow boot ready for anything.
$110 AT AMAZON
Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot
Eddie Bauer
Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot
Eddie Bauer
Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot keeps your feet dry in the wettest, muddiest conditions as they are waterproof and moisture wicking.
$170$165
Moon Boot Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Moon Boot Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Net-A-Porter
Moon Boot Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots
Let's be honest: There are few winter boot styles out there quite as iconic as Moon Boot. Why not wear the iconic style this winter?
$125 AT NET-A-PORTER

