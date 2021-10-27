Best Winter Boots to Shop for Wet and Snowy Outings

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET Style understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with faux fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a warm boot with faux fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height) or opt for a style from another brand like Sorel boots, you'll never want to take these off.

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber outsole or prefer the lace-up classic Dr. Martens style combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each waterproof boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

The Snow Boot

From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie Nordstrom Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie What's not to love about an Ugg snow boot? It's waterproof with a rugged appeal and a rubber sole with excellent traction. For extra comfort, not only does it have a faux fur lining, but it also has plush UGGpure™, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling. $250 Buy Now

Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot Nordstrom Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot The Joan of Arctic Boot from Sorel is the winter proof boot that will give you the warmth you're seeking. It has a rubber sole and waterproof, seam-sealed construction to make stepping a slushy puddle NBD. They might just be the best winter snow boots you'll ever own. $110 Buy Now

Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer's Hunt Pac Deluxe Boot keeps your feet dry in the wettest, muddiest conditions as they are waterproof and moisture wicking. $170 $165 Buy Now

