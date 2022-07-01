Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the early Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.

Other Birkenstock styles are also currently on sale just in time for the 4th of July. Top-selling styles for women and men are marked down before this year's big Prime Day sale event.

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool.

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

