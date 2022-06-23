Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer.

Other retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom Rack also currently have Birkenstocks on sale just in time for the 4th of July. Top-selling styles for women and men like the Arizona are discounted.

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool.

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

