Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Arizona Split Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Free People is such a big deal. During Free People’s Summer Solstice Sale, color-blocked Birkenstocks are 20% off and will go with every outfit this summer. 

Arizona Split Birkenstock Sandals
Arizona Split Birkenstock Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Split Birkenstock Sandals

A timeless classic, these revamped two-strap Birkenstock sandals feature a colorblock-style upper for the perfect wear-with-everything essentials.

$120$96

Other retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom Rack also currently have Birkenstocks on sale just in time for the 4th of July. Top-selling styles for women and men like the Arizona are discounted.  

Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal
Amazon
Unisex Arizona Essentials EVA Sandal

Waterproof, shock absorbing, and skin-friendly, these sandals are made from ultra lightweight and highly flexible EVA

$50$40
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal
Amazon
Men's Arizona Birko Flor Sandal
$100$80
Milano Camo Birko-Flor Sandal
Milano Camo Birko-Flor Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Milano Camo Birko-Flor Sandal
$110$74
Women's Arizona Soft Sandals
Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Sandals
Amazon
Women's Arizona Soft Sandals
$135$96
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

$110$80

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more. 

Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals
Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals
Walmart
Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals

We love the multi-tone design of this footbed sandal. 

$17
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Amazon
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$20
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
Amazon
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal

Wear these contoured sandals with everything from denim to dresses. 

$25
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides
Saks Fifth Avenue
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides

Save big on this fun tie-dye pair. 

$50$19

