Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
The classic Birkenstock Arizona sandal is great to slip on for any summer occasion.
These sandals are perfect for men who are always on the go.
These comfortable Birkenstock sandals are an essential for your next summer vacation.
Throw these Birkenstock slides on with a floral summer dress and you're ready to go.
If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or a day by the pool.
Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more.
The perfect pair of sandals to pack for your next beach vacation.
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
We are loving this mix of the popular cloud slipper and buckle sandal look.
These FITORY are a great option for men looking to upgrade to a new sandal.
