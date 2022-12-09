Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, the Birkenstock brand doesn't go on sale often. To help you bring the effortless style into winter, Birkenstock's shearling lined Arizonas are 25% off with a rare deal at Nordstrom.

Add extra warmth and comfort to the classic Birkenstock sandal for the chillier months ahead. Both the men's and women's styles are discounted right now. Grab the winter-ready Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandals below before they sell out.

The holiday Birkenstock deals don't stop at the shearling-lined shoes. Now, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to gift this Christmas. Arizona sandals are marked down at Amazon up to 24% off.

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandals with the same comfort, we have some picks for you to shop. We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on a comfortable shoe with a contoured footbed in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof options.

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon.

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

