Bite Beauty Sale: 40% Off Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set

Bite Beauty is having a sale on its makeup sets!

Wednesday is your last chance to purchase the Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set for 40% off. The set features the full Agave+ line, including the lip scrub, lip balm, pre-makeup lip serum, nighttime lip therapy and intensive lip mask.

In addition, for Mother's Day gifting, Bite Beauty is offering 25% off all sets, with a free makeup bag and mirror with purchase, through May 10.

Check out Bite's makeup sets, ahead.

Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Agave+ Superfood Lip Care Set Bite Beauty This agave nectar-infused five-piece set is everything you need to give your pout some TLC. REGULARLY $110 $65 at Bite Beauty

Glacé Prep Lip Trio Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Glacé Prep Lip Trio Bite Beauty For the perfect application and color payoff, prep the lips with the mask and lip balm, followed by the mauve matte lip crayon. REGULARLY $57 $48 at Bite Beauty

Rose Gold Lip Duo Bite Beauty Bite Beauty Rose Gold Lip Duo Bite Beauty A shimmery pink lip mask and crayon for a pop of glimmer. REGULARLY $50 $41 at Bite Beauty

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

