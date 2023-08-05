Black and Decker's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $160 Off at Amazon Right Now
With a month of summer to go and record-challenging heat baking parts of the United States, sometimes a central air conditioning system just doesn't cut it when trying to keep cool. Portable air conditioners are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.
Luckily, Amazon's No 1 best-selling portable air conditioners are on sale. Right now, Black+Decker's portable air conditioner with over 28,000 five-star reviews is $160 off at Amazon.
Depending on which size you need for your room, the portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 350 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, the 3-in-1 product can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.
Save $160 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms up to 700 square feet to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
Shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation with included window kit, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other season, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.
Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.
Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best deals on portable air conditioners for the summer that are also easy to install. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit on sale below that will do the trick.
Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Now
From best-selling brand LG, this air conditioning unit has three settings - cool, fan, dry - for different types of weather and humidity levels.
The Evapolar evaChill AC system is the perfect portable air conditioning unit for anyone who's tight on space or lives in a small apartment.
This unit is extremely good at keeping my home office cool and comfortable," wrote one happy reviewer. "The appearance is excellent, it is super quiet, and the cooling unit effortlessly keeps the room at a static temperature. Incredibly well satisfied with this purchase."
As seen on TikTok, the Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 is a summer essential. Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and instantly returns cool, refreshing air, with a low noise level.
Midea's portable AC system can cool a large or small room up to 175 square feet with a temperature range of 62 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to 8,000 BTUs of cooling power. Plus, the AC unit includes an adjustable 24-hour timer.
Use a remote control to regulate this portable air conditioning unit that can cover up to 300 square feet of space and has a built in dehumidifier.
This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 8-10 hours in a small room.
The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level.
