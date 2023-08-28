Amazon is always good for a deal, and never more so with Labor Day deals. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon has been dropping prices and offering huge sales on some of their most popular tech items, like Blink doorbells and cameras.

Shop the Blink Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 50% off best-selling Blink devices and bundles including the Whole Home Bundle. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet.

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Labor Day deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras.

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $25 Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $39 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

The Best Labor Day Tech Deals to Snag at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Apple's MacBook Air Drops to All-Time Low Price Ahead of Labor Day

Save Up to $200 On Dyson Vacuums, Air Purifiers and Hair Tools

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Right Now

Save Up to 53% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums at Record-Low Prices

The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals: Save Up to 50% On Samsung, LG and More

The Best Amazon Dyson Deals: Get Up to 28% on Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Tech Deals