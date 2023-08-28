Sales & Deals

Blink Video Doorbells and Cameras Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon for Labor Day

By Charlotte Lewis
security cameras
Yongyuan/Getty Images

Amazon is always good for a deal, and never more so with Labor Day deals. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon has been dropping prices and offering huge sales on some of their most popular tech items, like Blink doorbells and cameras.

Shop the Blink Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 50% off best-selling Blink devices and bundles including the Whole Home Bundle. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet. 

Blink Whole Home Bundle
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Amazon
Blink Whole Home Bundle

Save 40% on Blink's Whole Home Bundle to help protect your home inside and out.

$220$131

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Labor Day deals on Blink video doorbells and security cameras.

Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini

This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. 

$35$25
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink Video Doorbell
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell

Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. 

$60$39
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.

$95$62
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini

If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.

$415$215
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
Amazon
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount

This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.

$130$91
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
Amazon
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight

The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night.

$140$98

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

