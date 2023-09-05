Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while at home, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. Luckily, Amazon's Labor Day Sale is still live with tons of deals on various Blink models.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 50% off best-selling Blink devices and bundles including the Whole Home Bundle. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet.

Blink Whole Home Bundle Amazon Blink Whole Home Bundle Save 40% on Blink's Whole Home Bundle to help protect your home inside and out. $220 $131 Shop Now

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Amazon Labor Day deals available now on Blink video doorbells and security cameras.

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $25 Shop Now

Blink Mini - Two Pack Amazon Blink Mini - Two Pack Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe. $65 $46 Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $39 Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease. $95 $62 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $90 $45 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app. $180 $90 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini Amazon Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier. $415 $215 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount Amazon Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter. $130 $91 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight Amazon Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night. $140 $98 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

