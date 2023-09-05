Art lovers rejoice! BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival, started by Sydney G. James, Thomas Evans aka Detour303, and Max Sansing, is returning to Detroit, Michigan, with 25 murals from 25 globally renowned and emerging multi-cultural muralists.

The immersive event will feature large scale murals, averaging 20 x 20 feet and larger, throughout the North End and Highland Park from artists including festival co-founder Sydney G. James, Mohammed Awudu, Bird Cap aka Michael Roy, Bakpak, Durden, Ijania and more.

Beyond admiring the vibrant artwork, attendees can expect to enjoy music, food, giveaways, artist meet and greets, and live art illustration experiences.

Some stand-out attractions: "Our panel discussions featuring participating artists, muralists, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) based workshops hosted by our fiduciary Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), and our block party to close out the week's festivities with live DJs, vendors, food trucks, and mural tours led by BLKOUT Walls Volunteer Docents," James tells ET.

The festival aims to amplify BIPOC voices and stories while beautifying underutilized spaces throughout the city.

"The inspiration behind BLKOUT Walls was a conversation about the absence of Black artists in the mural festival scene," James says.

"I hope visitors leave feeling full and with a yearning to want to come back. I would love for people to feel like they've experienced the ultimate family reunion that just so happens to be public art focused, plus much more. I hope spirits and souls are uplifted and inspired," the artist continues.

If you can't make it, don't fret -- street art lovers can catch a glimpse of the art evolution through the virtual mural map and artist directory powered by CANVS.

The BLKOUT Walls 2023 Festival is taking place from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

