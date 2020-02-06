Brad Pitt's Awards Show Season: Relive His Best One-Liners

Brad Pitt has taken the current awards season by storm.

The actor has been making the rounds over the last six weeks, nearly sweeping the Best Supporting Actor awards for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

His acceptance speeches have been as memorable as his acting work, with Pitt often joking about his love life, famous friends and advancing age.

Ahead of Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards, keep reading to relive Pitt's best one-liners this year.

Golden Globe Awards

Brad Pitt making Titanic jokes in 2020 😂 pic.twitter.com/v3t1h9GFyT — Complex (@Complex) January 6, 2020

The actor started off awards season by hilariously joking about the internet's favorite Leonardo DiCaprio topic -- the amount of space that was available on the makeshift raft in his 1997 flick, Titanic. DiCaprio's character, Jack, famously died in the water after Rose (Kate Winslet) didn't make room for him on the flotation device.

"I want to thank my partner in crime, LDC... I wouldn't be here without you, man. I thank you," he sweetly began of his OUATIH co-star, before quipping, "Still, I would've shared the raft."

National Board of Review Gala

Brad Pitt accepts the Best Supporting Actor Award for ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD from Bradley Cooper at #NationalBoardOfReview#NBRpic.twitter.com/HS6mUVOWSD — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 9, 2020

Just a few days later, Pitt began what at first seemed to be a serious speech by crediting Bradley Cooper with his sobriety. Things took a teasing turn, though, when Pitt joked about another one of his A-list pals.

"It's nice to be able to leave this thing carrying something other than George Clooney," he said with a laugh.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2020 SAG Awards contained perhaps Pitt's best awards season moments. Aside from his highly publicized reunion with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, the actor also poked fun at himself and Quentin Tarantino.

"I gotta add this to my Tinder profile," he began his speech, before going on to thank his fellow castmates in an unusual way.

"I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet. Margaret Qualley's feet. Dakota Fanning's feet," he joked. "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA."

He even made a good-natured dig centered around his similarities with his OUATIH character, Cliff Booth.

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," he said, alluding to his 2016 split from Jolie.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Brad Pitt accepts the Maltin Modern Master Award with humor and humility. And delivers another great speech. @awards_watch#SBIFFpic.twitter.com/yO2TnKgyoV — Catherine Springer (@crspringer9) January 23, 2020

Pitt's age was at the forefront of his speech at the festival, where he took home the Maltin Modern Masters Award in honor of his contributions to the film landscape during his decades-long career.

"It's things like this, nights like these, that tell me I'm old. I've been around a while. I've been doing this for a bit," the 56-year-old actor said, before listing off all the things he can't do at this stage of his life.

"I can't stand night shoots anymore. I'll gladly hand a stunt over to a stuntman. I no longer remember the first rule of Fight Club," he quipped of his 1999 flick.

After general thanks and such, Pitt ended his speech by joking, "This is not gonna help my hubris issues."

EE British Academy Film Awards

Though Pitt couldn't attend the 2020 BAFTAs due to "family obligations," his OUATIH co-star, Margot Robbie, accepted the award on his behalf by reading his prepared remarks.

"Hey, Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club," Robbie read, referencing Brexit and Pitt's own divorce. "Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement."

Pitt, through Robbie, continued teasing the largely British audience, which included Prince William and Kate Middleton, by joking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and spend time in North America.

"He says he's going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," Robbie read with a grimace.

