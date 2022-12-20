Brave The Winter With The Best Deals on The North Face Jackets at Nordstrom Available Now
With snow days ahead, now is the perfect time to get your cold-weather wardrobe ready for the winter. A warm, protective layer is essential, but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. Luckily, Nordstrom's end-of-year deals include The North Face jackets marked down by as much as 40% off.
For a limited time, Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering rare discounts on The North Face jackets for men, women, and children. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then Nordstrom's sale is your time to save big.
Best The North Face Deals on Women's Jackets
Warmed with body-mapped down and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this parka keeps you warm and toasty no matter what the day's forecast.
Perfect for layering on cold, journey-filled days, this hooded parka offers two-way stretch and 600-fill-power down insulation.
This water-repellent hooded parka offers extended coverage and helps you stay warm with cozy 550-fill-power down and a fuzzy brushed-tricot collar.
Unlike bulkier winter layers, this lightweight yet warm jacket cinches at the waist to flatter your figure.
When you want to embrace the extreme cold, this parka's hood has a removable faux-fur trim.
Best The North Face Deals on Men's Jackets and Shoes
The harsh winter won't keep you from getting outside in this windproof parka with a waterproof finish, powerful down insulation and plush faux-fur hood trim.
Prepare yourself for the unpredictable in a cozy soft-shell jacket featuring an adjustable cinch-cord hem that traps the warmth inside. The removable faux-fur hood brim adds a trendy touch.
A durable hiking sneaker that is waterproof and has TPU overlays to stabilize and protect the heel.
Best The North Face Deals on Kids' Jackets
Ensure your little one is wrapped in warmth with this jacket that features a water-repellent fabric that reverses to a solid, fluffy faux fur.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Winter Boots for Men: Blundstone, Dr. Martens and More
Save Up to 50% on UGG Boots and Slippers to Stay Cozy This Winter
The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
10 Best Lip Masks for Soft, Kissable Lips All Winter Long
15 Wardrobe Must-Haves to Shop from the Reformation Winter Sale
The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long
15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter