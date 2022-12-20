Shopping

Brave The Winter With The Best Deals on The North Face Jackets at Nordstrom Available Now

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom North Face Deals
With snow days ahead, now is the perfect time to get your cold-weather wardrobe ready for the winter. A warm, protective layer is essential, but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. Luckily, Nordstrom's end-of-year deals include The North Face jackets marked down by as much as 40% off. 

For a limited time, Nordstrom's holiday deals are offering rare discounts on The North Face jackets for men, women, and children. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then Nordstrom's sale is your time to save big. 

Ahead, get ready to brave the winter and shop the best North Face deals available at Nordstrom now. For more holiday savings, check out Amazon's best deals on winter coats from Levi's, Columbia, Orolay and more. 

Best The North Face Deals on Women's Jackets

The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka
The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka
Nordstrom
The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka

Warmed with body-mapped down and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this parka keeps you warm and toasty no matter what the day's forecast.

$350$245
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka
Nordstrom
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka

Perfect for layering on cold, journey-filled days, this hooded parka offers two-way stretch and 600-fill-power down insulation. 

$330$231
The North Face Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka
The North Face Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka
Nordstrom
The North Face Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka

This water-repellent hooded parka offers extended coverage and helps you stay warm with cozy 550-fill-power down and a fuzzy brushed-tricot collar. 

$300$210
The North Face Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket
Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket
Nordstrom
The North Face Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket

Unlike bulkier winter layers, this lightweight yet warm jacket cinches at the waist to flatter your figure.

    $230$138
    The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka
    The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka
    Nordstrom
    The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka

    When you want to embrace the extreme cold, this parka's hood has a removable faux-fur trim.

    $300$210

    Best The North Face Deals on Men's Jackets and Shoes

    The North Face McMurdo Water Repellent 600 Fill Power Down Parka
    The North Face McMurdo Water Repellent 600 Fill Power Down Parka
    Nordstrom
    The North Face McMurdo Water Repellent 600 Fill Power Down Parka

    The harsh winter won't keep you from getting outside in this windproof parka with a waterproof finish, powerful down insulation and plush faux-fur hood trim.

    $450$315
    The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka II' Waterproof Goose Down Coat
    The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka II' Waterproof Goose Down Coat
    Nordstrom
    The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka II' Waterproof Goose Down Coat

    Prepare yourself for the unpredictable in a cozy soft-shell jacket featuring an adjustable cinch-cord hem that traps the warmth inside. The removable faux-fur hood brim adds a trendy touch.

      $400$280
      The North Face Activist Futurelight Waterproof Hiking Sneaker
      Activist Futurelight Waterproof Hiking Sneaker
      Nordstrom
      The North Face Activist Futurelight Waterproof Hiking Sneaker

      A durable hiking sneaker that is waterproof and has TPU overlays to stabilize and protect the heel.

      $135$101

      Best The North Face Deals on Kids' Jackets

       

      The North Face Mossbud Reversible Water Repellent Faux Fur Jacket
      The North Face Mossbud Reversible Water Repellent Faux Fur Jacket
      Nordstrom
      The North Face Mossbud Reversible Water Repellent Faux Fur Jacket

      Ensure your little one is wrapped in warmth with this jacket that features a water-repellent fabric that reverses to a solid, fluffy faux fur.

      $89$62

