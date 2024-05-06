Vanessa Marcil refuses to tolerate negativity directed towards Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

In a recent Instagram post, the 55-year-old actress addressed online trolls who were criticizing Fox’s relationship with the 34-year-old musician.

Marcil, who shares a son with Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, called out the negativity directed at Jennifer's Body star and urged women to support each other instead of tearing each other down.

"FEMALE TRIBE — Are y’all really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s—t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores????" Marcil wrote in her Instagram post, accompanied by screenshots of negative comments about Fox. She emphasized the need for women to stand together and support each other rather than perpetuate negativity.

"How many men do y’all know who AREN'T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him," Marcil continued in her post.

Marcil further implored her followers to give women "the same grace" as they do to men, advocating for equality and solidarity among women.

Last week, shortly after the on-and-off couple was spotted getting cozy at Stagecoach, a source told ET that Fox and MGK are "taking things one day at a time with their relationship."

"They are continuing to go to therapy, be fully transparent with each other about their feelings, and have consistent communication," the source said. "They have dealt with some trust issues, but are both making a continual effort to stay committed to their mutual end goal of being together forever. They are also respecting each other's space when needed, which is key for them during this time."

Their relationship impacts more than just themselves, as both Fox and MGK are parents. The actress shares three kids—Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7—with Green, while the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, is dad to Casie, 14, from a previous relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Tribeca on Sept. 6, 2023 in New York City. - Raymond Hall/GC Images

"Overall, they're doing their best to make things work and keeping their kids in mind as well," the source added. "They are trying to keep their relationship issues as private as possible and protect their children from any drama or outside noise."

The duo met in 2020 and got engaged two years later. Cheating rumors and therapy sessions followed, but a source told ET in August 2023 that things are "great" between the pair.

"They are fully back together and enjoying it," the source said. "They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

More relationship challenges followed, but a source told ET in March that Fox and MGK "are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other."

"They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves," the source added, though that changed the following month, according to another source.

"Megan and MGK's relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the second source said. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Even after that, though, Fox and MGK celebrated his birthday together and attended Stagecoach in Indio, California, side-by-side.

