Tank top season is almost upon us, and anyone who wears bras knows how tricky it is to find the right undergarments when the weather heats up. Going braless is not an option for many — especially those with larger chests — but it's nearly impossible to find styles that don't show underneath racerback tanks.

Thankfully, Brie Larson and her talented team of stylists have a solution. Last week, a tweet went viral asking what kind of bra Larson wore beneath her racerback tank on The Marvels set. Larson replied with her secret to a seamless look: a Chantelle T-shirt bra with an extra strap sewn in.

It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS t-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in). Basically…we need new scientific breakthroughs to make this easier. Shoutout to Rebecca Higgins for engineering the beauty we see on screen! https://t.co/Y7EyaVF7qE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 14, 2023

If you're looking to add Larson's bra hack to your spring and summer wardrobe, you're in luck: the exact bra she wore on set is on sale during Bare Necessities' Friends and Family sale. Now through Monday, April 24, you can take 25% off all of the brand's bras, swimwear, and lingerie online with the code FF2023.

Bare Necessities is a one-stop for people who want a variety of bra styles in an inclusive range of sizes. There are over 1,000 bras marked down at the Bare Necessities sale, so rounded up even more T-shirt bras to shop before the deals are gone.

Wacoal Basic Beauty T-Shirt Bra Bare Necessities Wacoal Basic Beauty T-Shirt Bra "I finally found the perfect bra that looks smooth on and lifts beautifully," raved one happy reviewer. "I am a 38DDD and this is the best fitting bra I have ever owned. And yes, it looks great under a T-shirt! 5 stars!" $65 $49 WITH CODE FF2023 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Brie Larson on Teaming Up With Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris for 'The Marvels' (Exclusive)

The 15 Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon

Where to Buy the Cowboy Boots Every Celeb Is Wearing at Coachella

MeUndies Launches Comfy New Swimsuit Collection for Men and Women

Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More

Cariuma Just Dropped Its Celeb-Loved Sneakers in a New Classic Print

We Tried Outdoor Voices' New Exercise Dress and We're Truly Obsessed

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer