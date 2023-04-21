Brie Larson’s Viral T-Shirt Bra Is the Style Hack You Need This Summer — and It's 25% Off
Tank top season is almost upon us, and anyone who wears bras knows how tricky it is to find the right undergarments when the weather heats up. Going braless is not an option for many — especially those with larger chests — but it's nearly impossible to find styles that don't show underneath racerback tanks.
Thankfully, Brie Larson and her talented team of stylists have a solution. Last week, a tweet went viral asking what kind of bra Larson wore beneath her racerback tank on The Marvels set. Larson replied with her secret to a seamless look: a Chantelle T-shirt bra with an extra strap sewn in.
If you're looking to add Larson's bra hack to your spring and summer wardrobe, you're in luck: the exact bra she wore on set is on sale during Bare Necessities' Friends and Family sale. Now through Monday, April 24, you can take 25% off all of the brand's bras, swimwear, and lingerie online with the code FF2023.
Available in cup sizes A-G and band sizes 32-40, Chantelle's T-shirt bra promises all-day comfort with memory foam lining and a microfiber band.
Bare Necessities is a one-stop for people who want a variety of bra styles in an inclusive range of sizes. There are over 1,000 bras marked down at the Bare Necessities sale, so rounded up even more T-shirt bras to shop before the deals are gone.
Large cup, small band ladies rejoice! This buttery-soft full-coverage bra, available in sizes 30DD-40I, has convertible straps to fit under racerbacks and comes in so many adorable colors .
A T-back gives this bra a seamless look beneath racerback tops.
A flirty lace band takes this basic T-shirt bra to the next level.
No underwire? No problem. This wire-free bra offers plenty of support with convertible for layering under any top.
"I finally found the perfect bra that looks smooth on and lifts beautifully," raved one happy reviewer. "I am a 38DDD and this is the best fitting bra I have ever owned. And yes, it looks great under a T-shirt! 5 stars!"
As pretty as they are practical, Simone Perele bras are well worth the investment — so be sure to shop while they're on sale.
Demi coverage makes this convertible strap bra a better match for low-cut tops.
Lightweight and soft, this T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein comes in sizes 30A-36DDD.
RELATED CONTENT:
Brie Larson on Teaming Up With Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris for 'The Marvels' (Exclusive)
The 15 Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon
Where to Buy the Cowboy Boots Every Celeb Is Wearing at Coachella
MeUndies Launches Comfy New Swimsuit Collection for Men and Women
Save Up to 50% On Tory Burch's Summer-Ready Sandals, Handbags and More
Cariuma Just Dropped Its Celeb-Loved Sneakers in a New Classic Print
We Tried Outdoor Voices' New Exercise Dress and We're Truly Obsessed