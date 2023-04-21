Shopping

Brie Larson’s Viral T-Shirt Bra Is the Style Hack You Need This Summer — and It's 25% Off

By Lauren Gruber
Brie Larson
Tank top season is almost upon us, and anyone who wears bras knows how tricky it is to find the right undergarments when the weather heats up. Going braless is not an option for many — especially those with larger chests — but it's nearly impossible to find styles that don't show underneath racerback tanks. 

Thankfully, Brie Larson and her talented team of stylists have a solution. Last week, a tweet went viral asking what kind of bra Larson wore beneath her racerback tank on The Marvels set. Larson replied with her secret to a seamless look: a Chantelle T-shirt bra with an extra strap sewn in.

If you're looking to add Larson's bra hack to your spring and summer wardrobe, you're in luck: the exact bra she wore on set is on sale during Bare Necessities' Friends and Family sale. Now through Monday, April 24, you can take 25% off all of the brand's bras, swimwear, and lingerie online with the code FF2023. 

Chantelle Basic Invisible T-Shirt Bra
Chantelle Basic Invisible T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Chantelle Basic Invisible T-Shirt Bra

Available in cup sizes A-G and band sizes 32-40, Chantelle's T-shirt bra promises all-day comfort with memory foam lining and a microfiber band.

$76$57
WITH CODE FF2023

Bare Necessities is a one-stop for people who want a variety of bra styles in an inclusive range of sizes. There are over 1,000 bras marked down at the Bare Necessities sale, so rounded up even more T-shirt bras to shop before the deals are gone.

Bare The Favorite T-Shirt Bra
Bare The Favorite T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Bare The Favorite T-Shirt Bra

Large cup, small band ladies rejoice! This buttery-soft full-coverage bra, available in sizes 30DD-40I, has convertible straps to fit under racerbacks and comes in so many adorable colors .

$62$47
WITH CODE FF2023
Maidenform One Fab Fit Extra Coverage T-Back T-Shirt Bra
Maidenform One Fab Fit Extra Coverage T-Back T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Maidenform One Fab Fit Extra Coverage T-Back T-Shirt Bra

A T-back gives this bra a seamless look beneath racerback tops.

$44$25
WITH CODE FF2023
Natori Bliss Perfection T-Shirt Bra
Natori Bliss Perfection T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Natori Bliss Perfection T-Shirt Bra

A flirty lace band takes this basic T-shirt bra to the next level.

$70$53
WITH CODE FF2023
Bali One Smooth U Ultra Lite Wire-Free Bra
Bali One Smooth U Ultra Lite Wire-Free Bra
Bare Necessities
Bali One Smooth U Ultra Lite Wire-Free Bra

No underwire? No problem. This wire-free bra offers plenty of support with convertible for layering under any top.

$48$27
WITH CODE FF2023
Wacoal Basic Beauty T-Shirt Bra
Wacoal Basic Beauty T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Wacoal Basic Beauty T-Shirt Bra

"I finally found the perfect bra that looks smooth on and lifts beautifully," raved one happy reviewer. "I am a 38DDD and this is the best fitting bra I have ever owned. And yes, it looks great under a T-shirt! 5 stars!"

$65$49
WITH CODE FF2023
Simone Perele Caresse 3D Plunge T-Shirt Bra
Simone Perele Caresse 3D Plunge T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Simone Perele Caresse 3D Plunge T-Shirt Bra

As pretty as they are practical, Simone Perele bras are well worth the investment — so be sure to shop while they're on sale.

$115$86
WITH CODE FF2023
Bare The Bare Demi T-Shirt Bra
Bare The Bare Demi T-Shirt Bra
Bare Necessities
Bare The Bare Demi T-Shirt Bra

Demi coverage makes this convertible strap bra a better match for low-cut tops.

$52$39
WITH CODE FF2023
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Modern T-Shirt Bra

Lightweight and soft, this T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein comes in sizes 30A-36DDD.

$49$37
WITH CODE FF2023

