Whether you're heading off to college, don't love the taste of tap water, or just want to cut down on the cost of plastic bottles, a water filter system is a great way to stay hydrated and healthy. If you love purified water, you’re in for a treat today — Amazon is offering discounts on high-quality Brita filtering products.

For a limited time, Brita water filter pitchers and dispensers are on sale at Amazon. You can save up to 25% on popular purifiers of every size, starting at just $18. While it’s unclear how long these deals will last, we recommend snagging a new Brita now as Amazon deals can leave as quickly as they arrive.

To get fresher, better-tasting water, a self-filtering water pitcher is a smart idea. Brita's BPA-free pitchers removes chlorine taste and odor while reducing levels of copper, cadmium, asbestos, mercury, microplastics and more in your water. Each of the Britas on sale have SmartLight Indicators that accurately monitor your filter status, so you know when it's time for a replacement.

Ahead, save on best-selling Brita water filter pitchers and dispensers from Amazon's early Labor Day sale.

Brita Water Filter Pitcher Amazon Brita Water Filter Pitcher Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this Brita 6-cup water pitcher that is designed with a flip top lid to make refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. $23 $18 Shop Now

