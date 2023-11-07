Black Friday may be a couple weeks away, but some of the best furniture deals are already happening at sites like Burrow. As the holiday season approaches, so do plenty of opportunities to host guests in your home. Black Friday furniture deals always provide the best chance to elevate your space with amazing savings.

Right now, the Burrow Black Friday Sale is offering up to 50% off entertaining essentials like sofas and dining tables to get them in time for the holidays. From seating to storage and more, don't wait until after Thanksgiving to save on award-winning furniture that ships fast and free.

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $260 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move sofa has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,719 $1,459

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers bed frames, mattresses, and living room furniture staples like media consoles, coffee tables and bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Black Friday savings for a total home refresh before your guests arrive.

Ahead, we've picked out the best furniture deals to shop from the Burrow Black Friday Sale today.

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,795 $2,369

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $419

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you're hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $899 $759

Totem Credenza Burrow Totem Credenza Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space. $829 $699

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

