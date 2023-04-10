Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals just in time to stock up on your faves for spring and summer. The latest sale to grace the store’s affordable aisles is Walmart's second annual Beauty Glow-Up Event. Beauty lovers will rejoice at the opportunity to save top shelf-worthy hair, skin, and makeup favorites from some of the most coveted brands.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

Now through Friday, April 21, the Walmart Beauty Glow-Up sale features hundreds of price cuts on trending brands and products across all areas of Walmart’s beauty department. With huge huge discounts on fragrances like Marc Jacobs' Daisy and year-round necessities like EltaMD sunscreen, you don't want to miss these savings.

Walmart's beauty sale includes brands include La Mer, Burberry, Laneige, Revlon, Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex and so much more to refresh your routine. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with the best deals from the Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event, below.

Best Skincare Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Walmart Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint will even your skin tone and give your skin the hydration it needs for the day. $19 $10 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. $39 $24 Shop Now

Best Fragrance Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Best Hair Care Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Best Makeup Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

