Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% on Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping
Carbon38 is having a sale event this week. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering up to 30% off on select styles across the website when you use promo code FALL30 at checkout. Also, Carbon38 offers free shipping and allows for free returns.
It's like Black Friday in the summer thanks to the Carbon38 sale. Shop workout clothes, leggings, loungewear, shoes, swimsuits and even designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as Alo Yoga, Beyond Yoga, Spiritual Gangster, Beach Riot, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.
Ahead, shop stylish activewear essentials and polished workout pieces from the Carbon38 sale.
Shop all sale styles at Carbon38.
These best selling Heroine Sport Dutchess Leggings are made in shiny, satin coated four-way stretch fabrication and can be work in workout class or everyday.
The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.
The Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Leggings are textured, totally on trend and come in thirteen different colors!
Statewide's Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye is super on trend and over $100 off.
The Beach Riot Piper leggings feature a compressive fit, self-lined waistband and contour high rise.
Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs and bralette straps.
It's never too early to get a steal on your next fall/winter jacket. The Janet Jacket by Stand is a cropped shirt featuring a faux fur shell with a hook and eye closure in the front. Get this jacket for 50% off, while supplies last.
Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip.
This matching Martini Maggie Bra set is a stylish full workout outfit with a playful martini pattern.
These high-rise ribbed leggings are soft and have breathable mesh paneling.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars
Spanx Launches New Collection of Faux Leather Leggings
The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging
See All of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Outfits - Shop Her Look
Amazon Fall Sale: Best Loungewear Deals
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants & More
The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy
The Best Leggings For Yoga, Working Out and Lounging