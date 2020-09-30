Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% on Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping

Carbon38 is having a sale event this week. The retailer, known for its range of chic athleisure and activewear, is offering up to 30% off on select styles across the website when you use promo code FALL30 at checkout. Also, Carbon38 offers free shipping and allows for free returns.

It's like Black Friday in the summer thanks to the Carbon38 sale. Shop workout clothes, leggings, loungewear, shoes, swimsuits and even designer fashion from a plethora of brand names such as Alo Yoga, Beyond Yoga, Spiritual Gangster, Beach Riot, APL, Sweaty Betty and the Carbon38 line.

Ahead, shop stylish activewear essentials and polished workout pieces from the Carbon38 sale.

Shop Carbon38's 30% off sale.

Shop all sale styles at Carbon38.

Dutchess Legging Heroine Sport Carbon38 Dutchess Legging Heroine Sport These best selling Heroine Sport Dutchess Leggings are made in shiny, satin coated four-way stretch fabrication and can be work in workout class or everyday. $108 at Carbon38

Women's Daybreak Nike Nike Women's Daybreak Nike The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version. $90 at Carbon38

Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 The Carbon38 Ribbed Regular Rise 7/8 Leggings are textured, totally on trend and come in thirteen different colors! $98 at Carbon38

Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye Statewide Carbon38 Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye Statewide Statewide's Cupro Bias Skirt Tie Dye is super on trend and over $100 off. REGULARLY $162 $68.60 with code FALL at Carbon38

Piper Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Piper Legging Beach Riot The Beach Riot Piper leggings feature a compressive fit, self-lined waistband and contour high rise. $98 at Carbon38

Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs and bralette straps. BRALETTE, REGULARLY $88 $37.10 at Carbon38 LEGGINGS, REGULARLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

Janet Jacket Stand Carbon38 Janet Jacket Stand It's never too early to get a steal on your next fall/winter jacket. The Janet Jacket by Stand is a cropped shirt featuring a faux fur shell with a hook and eye closure in the front. Get this jacket for 50% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $360 $100.80 at Carbon38

Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip. REGULARLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

Martini Maggie Bra and Legging The Upside Carbon38 Martini Maggie Bra and Legging The Upside This matching Martini Maggie Bra set is a stylish full workout outfit with a playful martini pattern. SPORTS BRA REGULARLY $89 $63 at Carbon38 LEGGINGS $119 at Carbon38

Lauren Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Lauren Legging Beach Riot These high-rise ribbed leggings are soft and have breathable mesh paneling. REGULARLY $98 $69 at Carbon38

