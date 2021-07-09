Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers -- See the Stylish Shoes

Cardi B is launching a new sneaker with Reebok. The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with the iconic sportswear brand, set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway.

The yellow golden shade is inspired by Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The star's design is a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s.

Cardi first teamed up with Reebok in 2018. The Classic Leather Cardi will be available to shop on July 16 at 10 a.m. EST, in women's sizes 5 to 12. Sign up to set a reminder on the Reebok website to join the waiting room once the sneaker launches.

While we wait for Cardi's sneaker collab to launch, fans can shop Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLINSUMMER through July 22.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below.

