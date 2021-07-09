Shopping

Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers -- See the Stylish Shoes

By Amy Lee‍
Cardi B is launching a new sneaker with Reebok. The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with the iconic sportswear brand, set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway

The yellow golden shade is inspired by Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The star's design is a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s. 

Cardi first teamed up with Reebok in 2018. The Classic Leather Cardi will be available to shop on July 16 at 10 a.m. EST, in women's sizes 5 to 12. Sign up to set a reminder on the Reebok website to join the waiting room once the sneaker launches. 

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes
$110

While we wait for Cardi's sneaker collab to launch, fans can shop Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLINSUMMER through July 22. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below. 

Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
Reebok
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
This sports bra is on another level. It has Motion Sense technology, which means the fabric firms up more to support the bust for high-impact workouts. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Stock up on Reebok leggings at the summer sale. The Lux High-Rise style is sweat-wicking and stretchy. Plus, it comes with a side stash pocket. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
Reebok
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
A soft terry biker short made from sustainably grown cotton. 
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
These lightweight, breathable sneakers are the perfect gym shoes.
$78 (REGULARLY $130)
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Wear these classic white sneakers with everything from dresses to jeans. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok
Reebok Classic Slide
Get a great deal on pool slides for summer. 
$21 (REGULARLY $35)
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Reebok
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Stay on trend and wear the of-the-moment bucket hat. 
$20 (REGULARLY $33)

