Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers TOMORROW -- See Them NOW

Get ready for the new Cardi B Reebok sneaker! The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with iconic sportswear brand and is set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway tomorrow.

The sneaker is designed to match Cardi's personality. Inspiration for the deep yellow came from Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The design is a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s.

Cardi first teamed up with Reebok in 2018. The Classic Leather Cardi will be available to shop on July 16 at 10 a.m. EST, in women's sizes 5 to 12. Sign up to set a reminder on the Reebok website to join the waiting room once the Cardi B Reebok launches.

While we wait for Cardi's high fashion sneaker collab to launch, loyal fans can shop Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLINSUMMER through July 22 which includes footwear, athleisure and workout gear.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below.

