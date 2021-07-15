Shopping

Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers TOMORROW -- See Them NOW

By Amy Lee‍
Get ready for the new Cardi B Reebok sneaker! The 28-year-old rapper continues to collaborate with iconic sportswear brand and is set to release the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway tomorrow.

The sneaker is designed to match Cardi's personality. Inspiration for the deep yellow came from Cardi's love for gold. The statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The design is a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s. 

Cardi first teamed up with Reebok in 2018. The Classic Leather Cardi will be available to shop on July 16 at 10 a.m. EST, in women's sizes 5 to 12. Sign up to set a reminder on the Reebok website to join the waiting room once the Cardi B Reebok launches. 

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes
Reebok
$110

While we wait for Cardi's high fashion sneaker collab to launch, loyal fans can shop Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLINSUMMER through July 22 which includes footwear, athleisure and workout gear.  

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below. 

Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings
Reebok
Make your workouts a little more eye-catching with a pair of Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings.
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
These lightweight, breathable sneakers are the perfect gym shoes.
$78 (REGULARLY $130)
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Reebok
Wear these classic white sneakers with everything from dresses to jeans. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Reebok United By Fitness Training Gloves
Reebok
If you're getting into weight training, these gloves are a must. 
$45 (REGULARLY $55)
Reebok Identity Zip-Up Track Jacket
Reebok
If you're into monochromatic colors, this track jacket comes in solid navy, black or heather grey. 
$37 (REGULARLY $55)
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
Reebok
A soft terry biker short made from sustainably grown cotton. 
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Reebok
Stay on trend and wear the of-the-moment bucket hat. 
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok
Stock up on Reebok leggings at the summer sale. The Lux High-Rise style is sweat-wicking and stretchy. Plus, it comes with a side stash pocket. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
Reebok
This sports bra is on another level. It has Motion Sense technology, which means the fabric firms up more to support the bust for high-impact workouts. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok Workout Ready Printed Sports Bra
Reebok
Workout bras are now part of our every day athleisure wardrobes. Add this one to your collection at a deep discount. 
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok
Get a great deal on pool slides for summer. 
$21 (REGULARLY $35)

