Ready to up your spring activewear game? We thought you might be. And just in time for that wardrobe refresh, the newest Cardi B x Reebok collection is on its way. Mark your calendars and set your alarms: This collection is so good, there's no doubt that pieces will sell out -- and fast.

The "Money" artist took to Twitter to share the announcement that she'd be dropping her latest collaboration with the active brand on April 23. And just in case you want to start shopping the second it drops, the new collection will officially be available on Reebok's site at 10 a.m. EST.

Those of you who've kept a close eye on the "Up" rapper and the athletic label will know this isn't the first time Cardi B and Reebok have teamed up for an exclusive collection. That said, this season's Cardi B x Reebok collection includes apparel for the first time -- which means you can get a full, head-to-toe, Cardi B-approved look for all your spring workouts and beyond.

My brand new Reebok x Cardi Collection including apparel for the first time launches on April 23rd at 10am EST @Reebok#ReebokxCardiBpic.twitter.com/wYp6XbqDGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 12, 2021

The new collection not only includes sneaker styles for women and children, but also leggings, crop tops, sports bras, and bodysuits. So, whatever your workout fashion needs may be -- or if you want a sleek, streetwear-inspired look for your next errand run -- this collection is bound to keep you feeling good and in style.

If you want to get a preview of the new Cardi B x Reebok collection, see ET Style's favorite picks from the collaboration, below.

Reebok x Cardi B 7/8 Leggings Reebok Reebok x Cardi B 7/8 Leggings Sometimes, sleek and simple leggings (with a pop of color) are all you need. $60 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Long Sleeve Crop Top Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Long Sleeve Crop Top We can't get over this ballet-inspired wrap-around crop top, which will go just as well with the pieces in the latest Reebok x Cardi B drop as it will with your other favorite workout clothes. $50 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Club C Shoes Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Club C Shoes We love the idea of wearing these lavender-hued sneakers with all our spring outfits. $100 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Mesh High-Rise Leggings Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Mesh High-Rise Leggings Give your collection of activewear a new (and ultra-chic) change with these stylish leggings, which will easily become a favorite in your closet. $65 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Crop Sweatshirt Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Crop Sweatshirt Whether you're heading to a studio session or breaking a sweat outdoors, a cropped hoodie like this will always be a great layering piece to have in your gym bag. $55 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Cardi Coated Club C Double Shoes Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Cardi Coated Club C Double Shoes The Coated Club C Double shoes are undoubtedly timeless. So, be sure to grab these effortlessly cool Reebok sneakers from the Cardi B collaboration while you can. $80 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Bralette Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Bralette You'll never go wrong with a classic sports bra -- especially when has sleek crossover straps in the back. $40 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Club C Shoes - Toddler Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Club C Shoes - Toddler Want to get the Cardi B x Reebok collaboration for the whole family? You won't go wrong with these fun Club C shoes for the little ones in your life. $50 AT REEBOK Buy Now

Reebok x Cardi B Two-In-One Bodysuit Reebok Reebok x Cardi B Two-In-One Bodysuit In case you haven't heard, leotards are becoming a major trend in the activewear world. This bodysuit from the latest collection of the Cardi B x Reebok collection includes a pair of matching briefs, which means you get two pieces to wear for your next workout. $60 AT REEBOK Buy Now

