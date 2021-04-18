Cardi B's Next Reebok Collab Is Dropping April 23 — Preview the Collection
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ready to up your spring activewear game? We thought you might be. And just in time for that wardrobe refresh, the newest Cardi B x Reebok collection is on its way. Mark your calendars and set your alarms: This collection is so good, there's no doubt that pieces will sell out -- and fast.
The "Money" artist took to Twitter to share the announcement that she'd be dropping her latest collaboration with the active brand on April 23. And just in case you want to start shopping the second it drops, the new collection will officially be available on Reebok's site at 10 a.m. EST.
Those of you who've kept a close eye on the "Up" rapper and the athletic label will know this isn't the first time Cardi B and Reebok have teamed up for an exclusive collection. That said, this season's Cardi B x Reebok collection includes apparel for the first time -- which means you can get a full, head-to-toe, Cardi B-approved look for all your spring workouts and beyond.
The new collection not only includes sneaker styles for women and children, but also leggings, crop tops, sports bras, and bodysuits. So, whatever your workout fashion needs may be -- or if you want a sleek, streetwear-inspired look for your next errand run -- this collection is bound to keep you feeling good and in style.
If you want to get a preview of the new Cardi B x Reebok collection, see ET Style's favorite picks from the collaboration, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
20 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More
Cardi B Is Living Her Best Life on Vacation After ‘Up’ Jumps to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
Cardi B Talks Making Money and Says Offset ‘Wants to See Her Win’
Cardi B Goes on Chanel and Dior Shopping Spree for Daughter Kulture
Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More