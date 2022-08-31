Celeb-Loved Crocs Are on Sale Now: Take Up to 50% Off Clogs and Sandals at the Labor Day Sale
From Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us comfortably step into the new season. Right now, Crocs is having a Labor Day Sale and you can take up to 50% off clogs and sandals. With plenty of popular styles to choose from, this is a Crocs sale you don't want to miss.
Get in on the platform Crocs trend with the classic Bae Clog, now on sale. This fan-favorite style perfectly balances drama with the comfort of a Croc for running errands, raveling through airports, or just upping your style game in general.
Take your classic clogs to new heights with an ultra-contoured outsole that supports the Crocs upper you know and love.
The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. Oprah herself gave Crocs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.
Below, shop our favorite cozy clogs and sandals from the Crocs Labor Day Sale. Be sure to also check out more of the best Labor Day 2022 sales happening right now.
With a color for every personality, the Classic Clogs are a fan favorite. These Crocs feature lightweight comfort and ventilation ports to add breathability.
The bright tie dye Crocs for men and women add a groovy touch to any outfit. Check out the different colorways from electric pink to bleached pastels.
You will wear these crocs all summer long.
Heads will turn when you put these clogs on, especially when they notice the glitter.
A fashionable silhouette that take your crocs to whole new level.
Don't forget about the kids. Day after day, they will fall deeper in love with this clog's unique, bold graphic.
Reach new heights with these platform Crocs. They feature the comfort and style you love about the regular Classic Clogs, plus a 1.6-inch platform sole all the way around.
Crocs slip on shoes are easy to take on and off, while being extremely durable. From lightning bolts to cherry prints, the playful graphic clogs are vacation-ready for every personality.
With so many trendy colors available right now, this classic style is available at a fantastic price.
The classic Crocs sandal has been updated with a colorful marble design. This sandal's unique design and comfort make it perfect for everyday use.
RELATED CONTENT:
Labor Day Sales 2022: All the Best Early Deals We're Shopping Now
UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
Shop Cozy Labor Day Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
REI Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 50% on Clothing, Outdoor Gear and More
The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Labor Day Sale
Amazon’s Comfortable Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Off Right Now
Reese Witherspoon's Braided Block Heel Sandals Are This Fall Hottest Shoe — Get the Look
The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022
The Coolest Crocs Celebs Love — Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, etc
Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale