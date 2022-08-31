From Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us comfortably step into the new season. Right now, Crocs is having a Labor Day Sale and you can take up to 50% off clogs and sandals. With plenty of popular styles to choose from, this is a Crocs sale you don't want to miss.

Shop Crocs' Labor Day Sale

Get in on the platform Crocs trend with the classic Bae Clog, now on sale. This fan-favorite style perfectly balances drama with the comfort of a Croc for running errands, raveling through airports, or just upping your style game in general.

The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. Oprah herself gave Crocs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." There are enough different colors on sale to go with any outfit from the pool to the red carpet.

Below, shop our favorite cozy clogs and sandals from the Crocs Labor Day Sale. Be sure to also check out more of the best Labor Day 2022 sales happening right now.

Bayaband Clog Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Crocs A fashionable silhouette that take your crocs to whole new level. $50 $40 Buy Now

Classic Slide Crocs Classic Slide With so many trendy colors available right now, this classic style is available at a fantastic price. $30 $15 Buy Now

