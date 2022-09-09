If you're looking for the new "it" sneaker for fall, it's time to meet Cariuma. The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone, like Pete Davidson, Noah Centineo, Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

In preparation for the autumn months ahead, animal print is back in full force and Cariuma dropped leopard sneakers to prove it. The Hollywood-favorite brand is adding fun flair to all of its classic sneaker designs, including the Helen Mirren-approved OCA Low lace-ups and ultra comfortable skate slip-ons. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 61,000-person waitlist. As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months.

Lucky for us, Cariuma keeps dropping more styles we can't get enough of, including the release of OCA Low collaborations with National Geographic and Peanuts. The highly coveted kicks worn by Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes Film Festival and Nina Agdal are also available in Rose, Grey, Sand, classic White, and dozens more colors starting at $79.

Unleash your wild side this fall and shop every new leopard-print style of the internet-famous sustainable sneakers below.

