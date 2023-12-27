News

Chlöe Bailey and Tyga Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving Club Together

By Paige Gawley
Published: 2:21 PM PST, December 27, 2023

The duo left a West Hollywood club together on Tuesday.

Chlöe Bailey and Tyga are spending time together. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rapper were spotted leaving Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood together.

The pair partied the night away with pals before departing the club in Tyga's car, with Bailey sporting a PVC skirt and asymmetrical top and Tyga opting for a beanie and black jacket.

BACKGRID

Tyga, who reportedly settled his custody dispute with his ex, Blac Chyna, earlier this month, was linked to Avril Lavigne earlier this year. Speculation about Tyga's romance with Lavigne began in April, and was followed by a brief split and reconciliation, before they went their separate ways in October.

As for Bailey, she was last romantically linked to rapper Gunna.

When ET spoke to Bailey last month, she discussed her sister, Halle Bailey, and their holiday plans.

"Because it's the holidays, we're both back home. We've been hanging out a lot," she said, adding of her Christmas traditions, "Just eating good food. We make sweet potato pies together and desserts."

