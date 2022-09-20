'90s-inspired fashion is making a comeback, and few better embody the era's glamour and elegance than Chloë Sevigny. The Oscar-nominated actress, model, and filmmaker's ability to elevate any look with her enigmatic cool-girl allure has cemented her as a style icon for the last 30 years. It's no wonder she's managed to land collabs with a myriad of fashion brands, including eyewear designer Warby Parker.

After serving as the face of sold-out collaborations with Warby Parker in 2018 and 2019, Sevigny has teamed up with the brand for a third time to re-introduce the beloved Tate frames. The acetate and metal midcentury-inspired style is back with a brand-new colorway, and comes with a special-edition lens cloth and insert poster design to commemorate the partnership.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Warby Parker for a third time to relaunch the Tate frames," said Sevigny in a statement. "I’ve always expressed my creativity through fashion, and working with a brand that shares my philanthropic values and love of style was like working with old friends. These unisex frames are designed for everyone and are versatile enough to go with any outfit, whether you’re dressing up jeans with a red lip or pairing them with a dress for a night out.”

“Chloë’s unique sense of style and vibrant personality embody Warby Parker at its core—original, bold, and fun," said Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal in a statement. "We always look for partners who bring a different perspective yet share our passion for style and self-expression, and Chloë does just that. We’re excited to bring back the customer-favorite Tate frames from our previous partnerships with Chloë, now in two colorways to suit everyone’s taste.”

With every purchase, Warby Parker will distribute a pair of glasses to someone in need—the brand has donated over 8 million pairs so far. You can shop even more best-selling eyeglasses and sunglasses from Warby Parker below.

Maren Eyeglasses Warby Parker Maren Eyeglasses The subtle cat-eye shape of these glasses gives your face a more lifted look. $145 Buy Now

Janelle Sunglasses Warby Parker Janelle Sunglasses Channel your inner drama queen with these glamorous oversized cat-eye sunnies. $95 Buy Now

Saylor Eyeglasses Warby Parker Saylor Eyeglasses Add some vintage charm to your look with these rounded eyeglasses. $145 Buy Now

Sonia Eyeglasses Warby Parker Sonia Eyeglasses Chunky frames in a green-tinted tortoiseshell make these a unique yet elevated option. $95 Buy Now

Abe Sunglasses Warby Parker Abe Sunglasses A classic aviator shape will never go out of style. $145 Buy Now

