When it comes to the rise (or rather, revival) of '90-inspired fashion, Megan Fox has proven to be one of the movement's biggest stars. From scrunchie bags and trucker hats to oversized blazers and even leopard-print dresses, the actress has helped to breathe new life into the trend — and become an inimitable style muse for TikTok in the process.

Earlier this year, the star's ode to '90s fashion came in the form of a pair of sexy, oversized denim bottoms from Good American — which the actress donned while accompanying her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on his tour in South America.

The denim style — which Fox effortlessly paired with a metallic bra and leather jacket — feature a high waist and straight leg, complete with light-washed fabric and a single knee rip for an added, edgy flair. Best of all, the jeans are currently on sale for 25% off at Good American during the Friends & Family Sale.

Good American Good '90s Jeans Good American Good American Good '90s Jeans As with most fashion trends of the '90s, wide-leg bottoms are back in a big way this year. This Good American denim style even boasts a unique, patch-shaped opening on the knee for a more revamped take on the classic. $155 $116 WITH CODE FAM25 Buy Now

Good American's sitewide Friends & Family Sale has no shortage of other Good American styles that will help to give your wardrobe an edgy refresh this fall. Shop a few of our favorite pieces below.

Scuba Fitted Blazer Good American Scuba Fitted Blazer This versatile blazer will take you from the boardroom to the bars and everywhere in between. $149 $112 WITH CODE FAM25 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian’s Sold Out Beats Collab Are Back In Stock on Amazon

15 Fall Fashion Essentials from Khloe Kardashian's Good American Sale

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

Outdoor Voices Drops New Collection Just in Time for Fall

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202

6 Comfortable Pointed Toe Boots To Wear This Fall

Gigi Hadid’s Platform UGGs Are the Perfect Cozy Boots for Fall

9 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS