FYI: Mother's Day is May 9 -- aka this Sunday. And with only a few more days left before the national holiday officially arrives and gives you a reason to celebrate the woman or women who raised you with a special occasion, the time frame to get your last-minute gifts is quickly closing in. But don't worry -- there's still some time to shop for a Mother's Day gift before you get together for Mother's Day brunch. And if you're looking for some celebrity-approved ideas, Chrissy Teigen just shared her list of must-have items that each makes for the perfect Mother's Day gift idea on Cravings.

Whether you plan to celebrate the mother figures -- whether it's your mom, your mother-in-law, your grandma, or anyone else -- in your life virtually or in person, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will be one of the most cherished parts of the day (well, that and the time you spend together!). And if you've already ordered a beautiful bouquet with a flower delivery service, Teigen's ideas are just what you need to round out your gift.

From sweet treats and kitchen essentials to everything she'll need for some self-care and R&R, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from Teigen's list of Mother's Day gift ideas, below.

Tea Drops Strawberry Shortcake Caffeine Free Tea Tea Drops Tea Drops Strawberry Shortcake Caffeine Free Tea Making a cup of tea has never been more of an experience with these heart-shaped, strawberry shortcake tea drops. Just have your mom pop one into a mug with boiling water and she'll be set to go! $15 AT TEA DROPS Buy Now

Omsom The Bundle Omsom Omsom The Bundle Looking for a unique gift idea? Create an entirely new world of flavors for your mother's taste buds -- and those of anyone else who's enjoying a meal with her -- with this set of starter packs for Asian-inspired dishes. $55 AT OMSOM Buy Now

KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask Violet Grey KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask These Instagram-famous lip masks are made with clean ingredients and will give your lips a plump and smooth look, according to Chrissy's site, Cravings. There's no doubt that your mother will love these, and you might even want to spend a mother-daughter spa day together! $40 AT VIOLET GREY Buy Now

Cravings x Stasher Reusable Bags Cravings Cravings x Stasher Reusable Bags Whether your mom's looking to boost her sustainable practices or not, these reusable bags are perfect for snacks, food storage and so much more. $32 AT CRAVINGS Buy Now

Dusen Dusen Dish Towel Set Bloomingdale's Dusen Dusen Dish Towel Set Without a doubt, these dish towels (which each look like an eye-catching tea towel) will be conversation starters on their own. $68 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Pepper's Wok and Tool Set Cravings Pepper's Wok and Tool Set If your mom's the type of woman who likes to keep busy in the kitchen, there's no doubt that this wok set will be the perfect gift for her to perfect her craft. $72 AT CRAVINGS Buy Now

Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow Ostrichpillow Ostrichpillow Original Napping Pillow Chrissy Teigen knows that moms need all the rest they can get, which is why she loves the Ostrichpillow. Whether you're getting something for a new mom or you want to make a statement with your gift, this is the piece to get. $99 AT OSTRICHPILLOW Buy Now

Basic B*tch Terry Robe Cravings Basic B*tch Terry Robe This Mother's Day, let your mom sit back and relax in this cozy terry cloth bathrobe, which will be essential when she wants to go into self-care mode. $62 AT CRAVINGS Buy Now

Jungalow Peach Fringed Coasters Jungalow Jungalow Peach Fringed Coasters If you're looking for a sweet and simple gift idea, give your mom's home a cool, bohemian-inspired touch with the addition of these pretty coasters. $35 AT JUNGALOW Buy Now

Wild One Harness Walk Kit Wild One Wild One Harness Walk Kit Have a pet mom in your life? Be sure to get her this adorable set to take the daily walks with her pup up a notch. $98 AT WILD ONE (REGULARLY $118) Buy Now

Cravings x Compartes Luna & Miles' Chocolate Bar Gift Set Cravings Cravings x Compartes Luna & Miles' Chocolate Bar Gift Set For those who have a mother with a sweet tooth, fix her craving with some chocolate. These two bars from the Cravings x Compartes collection are inspired by blueberry pancakes and banana bread. $26 AT CRAVINGS Buy Now

The Essential 8-Piece Slim Knife Block Cravings The Essential 8-Piece Slim Knife Block A set of knives (and an accompanying knife block) is the type of gift idea that's unexpected, but oh-so appreciated. There's no doubt your mom will be making good use out of these. $98 AT CRAVINGS Buy Now

