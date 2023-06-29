Coach 50% Off Sale: Don't Miss These Deals on Summer Sandals, Handbags, Accessories and More
Coach is celebrating the new season with a huge summer sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From refined sandals to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.
Now through July 25, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's sale of the summer. Coach will continue to add new styles to the sale, so be sure to check back here for more of the best designer deals.
Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.
Shop our favorite deals from Coach's sale below.
With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.
These shiny leather sandals are an elevated take on the classic thong sandal.
This classic design from the 70s gets a summer-ready look thanks to the orange hand-knit crochet. Plus, you can never go wrong with a sturdy leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag.
Upgrade your summer shorts with this Coach pair that feature a subtle Signature pattern.
This year, Coach celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Relive special moments and create new ones with this Disney X Coach Rogue 25 brightly embroidered with all your favorite characters.
