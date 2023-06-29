Shop

Coach 50% Off Sale: Don't Miss These Deals on Summer Sandals, Handbags, Accessories and More

By Lauren Gruber
Coach Sale
Coach

Coach is celebrating the new season with a huge summer sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From refined sandals to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.  

Now through July 25, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's sale of the summer. Coach will continue to add new styles to the sale, so be sure to check back here for more of the best designer deals. 

Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.

Shop our favorite deals from Coach's sale below. 

Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting

With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.

$495$248
Sylvie Sandal
Sylvie Sandal
Coach
Sylvie Sandal

These shiny leather sandals are an elevated take on the classic thong sandal.

$165$83
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet
Coach
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet

This classic design from the 70s gets a summer-ready look thanks to the orange hand-knit crochet. Plus, you can never go wrong with a sturdy leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag.

$595$298
Signature Denim Shorts
Signature Denim Shorts
Coach
Signature Denim Shorts

Upgrade your summer shorts with this Coach pair that feature a subtle Signature pattern.

$350$175
Theo Tote
Theo Tote
Coach
Theo Tote

The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles.

$450$225
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard
Coach
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard

This year, Coach celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Relive special moments and create new ones with this Disney X Coach Rogue 25 brightly embroidered with all your favorite characters.

$895$448

