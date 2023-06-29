Coach is celebrating the new season with a huge summer sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From refined sandals to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.

Shop 50% Off Coach Deals

Now through July 25, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's sale of the summer. Coach will continue to add new styles to the sale, so be sure to check back here for more of the best designer deals.

Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.

Shop our favorite deals from Coach's sale below.

Sylvie Sandal Coach Sylvie Sandal These shiny leather sandals are an elevated take on the classic thong sandal. $165 $83 Shop Now

Theo Tote Coach Theo Tote The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles. $450 $225 Shop Now

