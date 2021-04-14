Coach Outlet: Best Gifts for Mom
FYI: Mother's Day is happening on May 9, 2021 -- and it's coming up faster than you think. Chances are you've started roughly planning out how you'll celebrate your mom for the special day -- whether that's finalizing the Mother's Day brunch menu, scoping out a beautiful bouquet of Mother's Day flowers, or ordering some delicious sweets. And on top of that, there's another aspect of Mother's Day weekend that may be on your mind: gifts.
Don't worry -- you still have a number of weeks to go before Mother's Day officially arrives. But if you want to get a leg up on shopping for your mom before the rush, now's the time to do it. For a limited time, the Coach Outlet site has marked down over 150 of its best-selling styles specifically for Mother's Day shopping -- which means that if you want to give your mom the gift of some new accessories, the Coach Outlet is the place to shop. Yes, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to a thoughtful gift for your mother. That said, we can't think of a better way to say "Happy Mother's Day" than a stylish handbag.
Whether you're hoping to spend the spring holiday with an in-person celebration or you and your loved ones are getting together virtually (with the help of some greeting cards, of course!), a stylish Coach bag is undeniably one of the coolest ways to honor your mother's love.
Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite Mother's Day gift ideas from Coach Outlet's deals for your mom, grandma or any other mother figures in your life.
