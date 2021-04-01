Shopping

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
mother's day etsy
Courtesy of BelEcoFlex/Etsy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Brace yourselves: Mother's Day, which is on May 9 this year, is quickly approaching -- and before you know it, it'll already be here. If you haven't already started planning what you'll be doing to celebrate the mothers in your life, now's the time to do it. Perhaps you're planning a to get together with a small group of friends and family for Mother's Day brunch. Or, if you can't get together in person, a virtual celebration for the special Sunday is on the calendar. Either, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will make the occasion even more memorable. And let's be honest: There's no place better than Etsy to find a unique gift for Mother's Day.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids -- maybe even yourself -- you're probably looking for the perfect gift that's sweet, small and easy to package (or ready to ship). Bonus points if it's personalized.

Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide full of handmade and unique Mother's Day gift ideas that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets for a Mother's Day flower delivery, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate (because who wouldn't want that?). 

From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from our Etsy gift guide.

Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Etsy
Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace
Let the mother in your life showcase who she is with this personalized necklace. Get it to say "Mama" or someone's name.
$70 AND UP AT ETSY
Cancelled Plans Do Not Disturb Candle
Cancelled Plans Do Not Disturb Candle
Etsy
Cancelled Plans Do Not Disturb Candle
When she's in need of some quality Me Time (which you know she will be!), this candle will get her right in the mood to sit back and relax.
$32 AT ETSY
Charmed Bath Body Bath Salts
Charmed Bath Body Bath Salts
Etsy
Charmed Bath Body Bath Salts
Give the gift of a quality soak in the tub to all the mother figures in your life.
$15 AT ETSY
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
Etsy
Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons
These measuring spoons will show your mom just how much you love her every time she uses them.
$60 AT ETSY
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Etsy
Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt
Know someone who recently developed her green thumb? Get her this T-shirt.
$55 AND UP AT ETSY
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
Etsy
EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt
We love this chic and subtle way of showcasing someone's status as a mother on a sweatshirt.
$48 AND UP AT ETSY
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
Etsy
Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom
A blanket featuring a handwritten note (in your own handwriting!) will be one of the most thoughtful gifts she receives.
$135 AND UP AT ETSY
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Etsy
Campbell Workshop Handmade Crepe Paper Aster Flower's Kit
Create a bouquet of flowers that'll last forever with this DIY kit.
$23 AT ETSY
Enchanted Wishes UK Personalised Mum Print
Enchanted Wishes UK Personalised Mum Print
Etsy
Enchanted Wishes UK Personalised Mum Print
How cute will this look on the wall of your mother's home once you give this to her?
$8 AND UP AT ETSY
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Etsy
Helmsie Baby Mama and Me Blue and White Matching Mug and Sippy Cup Set
Sure, you could have a Mommy and Me outfit to celebrate Mother's Day, but why not complete the look with matching cups, too?
$47 AT ETSY
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
Etsy
Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase
These ceramic vases are the perfect companion to your other Mother's Day gift: a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (They also look good sans flowers and just used as decor.)
$50 AT ETSY
Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
Etsy
Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace
A dainty necklace to show her that you love her to the moon (and back).
$48 AND UP AT ETSY
Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag
Personalized Makeup Bag
Etsy
Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag
A personalized gift goes a long way in showing you care. For this makeup bag, choose from more than 70 shades of leather and 10 fonts.
$32 AND UP (REGULARLY $64)
Vanuba Slippers Anoa
Vanuba Slippers
Etsy
Vanuba Slippers Anoa
When was the last time your mother upgraded her slippers? This fuzzy luxe pair comes in black, pink, gray, beige and mustard.
$60 AT ETSY
Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono
Stonewashed Linen Kimono
Etsy
Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono
She'll love to lounge in this oversized linen kimono with pockets.
$93 AT ETSY

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Pet Moms

Related Gallery