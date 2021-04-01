Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Brace yourselves: Mother's Day, which is on May 9 this year, is quickly approaching -- and before you know it, it'll already be here. If you haven't already started planning what you'll be doing to celebrate the mothers in your life, now's the time to do it. Perhaps you're planning a to get together with a small group of friends and family for Mother's Day brunch. Or, if you can't get together in person, a virtual celebration for the special Sunday is on the calendar. Either, there's no doubt that a thoughtful gift will make the occasion even more memorable. And let's be honest: There's no place better than Etsy to find a unique gift for Mother's Day.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, your grandma, a friend or another loved one with kids -- maybe even yourself -- you're probably looking for the perfect gift that's sweet, small and easy to package (or ready to ship). Bonus points if it's personalized.

Etsy has a whole Mother's Day gift guide full of handmade and unique Mother's Day gift ideas that you can browse here. And ET Style has you covered if you're looking for a specific gift: wine subscriptions, beautiful bouquets for a Mother's Day flower delivery, chic fashion and beauty pieces, diaper bags for new moms and lots and lots of chocolate (because who wouldn't want that?).

From jewelry to bath accessories to an extra special mug, a great gift she'll love is just a few clicks away. Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from our Etsy gift guide.

Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace Etsy Under the Rose UK Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace Let the mother in your life showcase who she is with this personalized necklace. Get it to say "Mama" or someone's name. $70 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Cancelled Plans Do Not Disturb Candle Etsy Cancelled Plans Do Not Disturb Candle When she's in need of some quality Me Time (which you know she will be!), this candle will get her right in the mood to sit back and relax. $32 AT ETSY Buy Now

Charmed Bath Body Bath Salts Etsy Charmed Bath Body Bath Salts Give the gift of a quality soak in the tub to all the mother figures in your life. $15 AT ETSY Buy Now

Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons Etsy Beehive Handmade Heart Quotes Measuring Spoons These measuring spoons will show your mom just how much you love her every time she uses them. $60 AT ETSY Buy Now

Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt Etsy Shop The Stitchuation Plant Mom Custom Embroidered T-Shirt Know someone who recently developed her green thumb? Get her this T-shirt. $55 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt Etsy EmbroiWear Custom Embroidered Mama Sweatshirt We love this chic and subtle way of showcasing someone's status as a mother on a sweatshirt. $48 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom Etsy Frankie Print Co. Love Letter Blanket: Personalized Gift for Mom A blanket featuring a handwritten note (in your own handwriting!) will be one of the most thoughtful gifts she receives. $135 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Enchanted Wishes UK Personalised Mum Print Etsy Enchanted Wishes UK Personalised Mum Print How cute will this look on the wall of your mother's home once you give this to her? $8 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase Etsy Yahalomis Ceramic Flower Vase These ceramic vases are the perfect companion to your other Mother's Day gift: a beautiful bouquet of flowers. (They also look good sans flowers and just used as decor.) $50 AT ETSY Buy Now

Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace Etsy Fierce Forward Jewelry Gold Crescent Moon Necklace A dainty necklace to show her that you love her to the moon (and back). $48 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag Etsy Keep In Your Mind Personalized Makeup Bag A personalized gift goes a long way in showing you care. For this makeup bag, choose from more than 70 shades of leather and 10 fonts. $32 AND UP (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

Vanuba Slippers Anoa Etsy Vanuba Slippers Anoa When was the last time your mother upgraded her slippers? This fuzzy luxe pair comes in black, pink, gray, beige and mustard. $60 AT ETSY Buy Now

Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono Etsy Bel Eco Flax Stonewashed Linen Kimono She'll love to lounge in this oversized linen kimono with pockets. $93 AT ETSY Buy Now

