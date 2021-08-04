Coach Outlet Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Styles

The Coach Outlet is having another sale you don't want to miss. The online store is offering an extra 15% off select styles for a limited time through Aug. 11. Plus, shoppers get free shipping on orders of $50.

If you're a fan of Coach bags, the sale has a ton of styles marked down. Shop fan favorite totes, crossbody bags and wallets, along with shoes and travel accessories. Whether you're heading back to school or the office, the Coach sale is the ideal shopping event to grab new bags and stylish essentials for a busy season ahead.

Looking for more deals to shop before summer ends? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, but we suggest you hurry as the sale ends this weekend.

Shop our top picks from the Coach Outlet Sale below.

Coach Double Zip Wallet Coach Outlet Coach Double Zip Wallet A clutch and wallet in one -- this double zip compartment design has six card slots, a full-length bill pocket, interior pockets and a wrist strap. $53 (REGULARLY $178) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Lizzo's Necklace With a Personalized Touch Is on Sale for $14

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes

Spanx Is Having Their Own Anniversary Sale With More Than 30% Off

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves