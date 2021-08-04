Shopping

Coach Outlet Sale: Take an Extra 15% Off Select Styles

By ETonline Staff
Coach Outlet

The Coach Outlet is having another sale you don't want to miss. The online store is offering an extra 15% off select styles for a limited time through Aug. 11. Plus, shoppers get free shipping on orders of $50.

If you're a fan of Coach bags, the sale has a ton of styles marked down. Shop fan favorite totes, crossbody bags and wallets, along with shoes and travel accessories. Whether you're heading back to school or the office, the Coach sale is the ideal shopping event to grab new bags and stylish essentials for a busy season ahead. 

Looking for more deals to shop before summer ends? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, but we suggest you hurry as the sale ends this weekend. 

Shop our top picks from the Coach Outlet Sale below. 

Coach Flap Card Case On Lanyard
Coach Flap Card Case On Lanyard
Coach Outlet
Coach Flap Card Case On Lanyard
A mini bag that is just big enough to carry the essentials is an easy choice for quick errands and nights out. 
$43 (REGULARLY $128)
Coach Double Zip Wallet
Double Zip Wallet
Coach Outlet
Coach Double Zip Wallet
A clutch and wallet in one -- this double zip compartment design has six card slots, a full-length bill pocket, interior pockets and a wrist strap.
$53 (REGULARLY $178)
Coach Annabel Ballet
Coach Annabel Ballet
Coach Outlet
Coach Annabel Ballet
A chic pointed-toe flat perfect for work. 
$76 (REGULARLY $138)
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach Outlet
Coach Mollie Tote
The Mollie Tote is a popular choice for a daytime bag. 
$152 (REGULARLY $378)
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Long Zip Around Wallet In Signature Canvas
This full-size wallet will fit all of your coins, bills and cards. 
$80 (REGULARLY $268)
Coach Tatum Carryall In Signature Canvas
Coach Tatum Carryall In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach Tatum Carryall In Signature Canvas
A structured tote that'll fit a 13-inch laptop. 
$146 (REGULARLY $428)

