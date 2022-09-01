Coach is already a go-to for stylish, designer fashion finds year-round — but this Labor Day weekend, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Labor Day Sale is offering 25% off hundreds of items, including styles for both women and men that have never gone on sale before. When you use the code TAKE25, you are sure to find a Coach steal at a price that fits your budget.

Shop the Coach Sale

Every kind of handbag from totes to crossbodies is included in Coach's sale. Now's the time to pick up a new purse for the fall or save on a gift ahead of the winter holidays. This autumn, try the soft leather and suede version of the Jennifer Lopez-approved Coach Tabby shoulder bag. An archival 1970s Coach design is given a slouchy relaxed feel that makes the purse ready for days and nights out on the town.

Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Labor Day sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery. Using the code TAKE25, you can save $231 on this go-anywhere bag.

Ahead, shop our favorite deals from Coach's Labor Day 2022 sale.

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag A member of the TikTok-favorite Pillow Tabby bag's family, this bag has two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag, or wear crossbody. $450 $338 Buy Now

Theo Tote Coach Theo Tote The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles. $450 $338 Buy Now

Willow Tote Coach Willow Tote Not too big, not too small, Willow is the perfect carry-it-all tote with space for all of your day-to-day essentials. Crafted of polished pebble leather, it features two open pockets and a secure center zip compartment. $350 $263 Buy Now

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories. $450 $338 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Anthropologie Labor Day Sale: Take An Extra 50% Off Our Fall Picks

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale

Kiehl’s Labor Day Sale: Take 25% Off Best-Selling Skincare Products

10 Items To Shop During the Tory Burch Private Sale—Going On Now

Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall

Labor Day 2022: The Best Deals on Samsung's Frame TV to Shop Now

A Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale

Shop Labor Day Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, iPads, Watches & More