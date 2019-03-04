'Cruel Intentions' Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Cruel Intentions is returning to theaters!

The '90s classic starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair is being re-released by Sony Pictures for one week on March 22 to mark its 20th anniversary.

Written and directed by Roger Kumble, the 1999 film follows elite Manhattan step-siblings, Kathryn (Gellar) and Sebastian (Phillippe) as they embark on a web of seduction, manipulation and betrayal after betting over whether Sebastian could seduce and bed innocent virgin Annette (Witherspoon.)

The film gained a cult following and went on to win two Teen Choice Awards and two MTV Movie Awards, including Best Female Performance for Gellar and Best Kiss for Gellar’s screen smooch with Blair.

It later spawned a merchandise line and a 2015 musical, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, which was recreated off-Broadway in 2017 and is now about to hit the road around the U.S. The production’s music will be released as Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical Original Cast Album on March 8.



Meanwhile, the film’s original soundtrack, which features Counting Crows, Fat Boy Slim and Placebo, will be re-released as a 20th anniversary, pink vinyl LP on May 3.

A Cruel Intentions television show was previously in the works, but didn’t come to fruition.

Gellar, 41, recently reflected on her role while discussing the movie’s 20th anniversary with ET.



“Cruel was exciting because, for me, I look for things that'll make an impact and something that's different. And teen movies at that point were teen movies," she explained. "We were coming out of a John Hughes era and moving into these sort of frothy, romantic comedies, and to take material like Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and give it to teens and that material, it was sort of the first of its kind."

"It was daring and edgy, and some people were against the movie and didn't think it was a good idea," Gellar continued. "[But] I think we always knew that we were doing something really cool."

Gellar added that the cast is still close two decades later.

"We all see each other all the time. It's funny how your lives are intertwined," she shared. "Our kids are all around the same age, so we see each other. I doubt [we'll have] a televised reunion, but we have [personal reunions] all the time.”

Check out the film’s restored trailer below.



