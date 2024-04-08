One day after Curb Your Enthusiasm came to an end after 12 seasons, MAX gave fans a look at a surprisingly emotional moment on set, right as the show finished shooting its final scene, which included touching comments from the late Richard Lewis.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, released on Monday, Lewis gets everyone's attention after the series wraps, and he expresses his gratitude for show's creator and star, Larry David.

"Larry David has treated me like a god. All of you have," Lewis shares with the cast and crew. "This is the greatest experience of my career, and I love each and every one of you."

A notably reserved David just looks on, seemingly doing his best to not get emotional, as Lewis continues, "I'm honored to be working with arguably the greatest sitcom writer of the last two centuries. God bless all of you, and thanks for being so sweet to me."

After Lewis shares a hug with a few of his fellow castmemebers, co-star Cheryl Hines also delivers a short tribute to David, while fighting back years.

"My entire life changed when I met you," Hines says, as she goes on to thank the cast and her co-stars. "Larry, I love you."

Lewis died on Feb. 27, after suffering a heart attack. He was 76.

In April 2023, Lewis revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease two years prior.

"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and that was about two years ago," he said at the time. "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly, if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool."

Lewis is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, whom he married in 2005.

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Following the news of his death, David released a statement mourning the loss of his longtime friend.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me," David shared in a statement to ET at the time. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him."

Lewis was also honored with a special dedication card during the first episode of the show following his death. "In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 - 2024," the tribute read. It was accompanied by a classic headshot of the late star.

For more on Lewis' life and legacy, see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: