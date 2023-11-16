Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey on Thursday announced that his 32-year-old son, Dex Carvey, died from an accidental overdose.

In a post on social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- the comedian, 68, shared the sad news and sent his thoughts to any other families who have lost a loved one to addiction.

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old," Dana and wife Paula Zwagerman wrote in a joint statement.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately," they continued. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life."

According to records, Dex died at a Los Angeles home and the case into his death is still open.

The 32-year-old was the eldest of Dana and Paula's two children. The couple -- who tied the knot in 1983 -- also share son Thomas Carvey, 30.

They went on to write that their son "made everything fun" and added, "when you were with him, you loved life too."

"But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee," the statement read. "Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Dex was an actor and comedian in his own right who once opened for his father during a tour stop in 2018.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," the couple wrote.

Later in the day, Carvey once again posted a message on X to his followers, sharing a picture of his son smiling and happy.

"F*k the tabloids. This is my boy," he wrote.

