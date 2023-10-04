It was a star-studded affair as the Beckham family, renowned for their fashion-forward style, graced the red carpet for the premiere of Beckham, a four-part Netflix docuseries that promises an intimate look into the life of soccer legend David Beckham. The premiere, held in London, showcased the family's impeccable fashion sense and unity.

Fresh from their appearances at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham, 49, stole the spotlight in an elegant double-breasted white suit. The fashion designer, who recently presented her label's latest collection with her family in attendance, paired the monochromatic ensemble with black pumps, a black clutch adorned with gold details, and a sleek low ponytail.

David, 48, who co-owns Inter Miami CF and is the star of the documentary series, donned a sharp navy suit, white undershirt, muted blue tie, and brown dress shoes. Their eldest son, Brooklyn, 24, opted for a more casual take on the classic suit, unbuttoning the top few buttons of his white undershirt. The father-son duo showcased an uncanny resemblance with matching buzzcuts.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Cruz, 18, chose a relaxed look with black trousers, a white tank top layered under an open button-up shirt, accented by a black and gold belt, a chunky necklace, and white sneakers. Romeo, 21, stood out in an oversized, chocolate-brown suit with a buttonless jacket and pleated, drop-crotch trousers, complemented by silver chains, sunglasses, and sneakers.

Romeo attended the premiere alongside his girlfriend, 20-year-old model Mia Regan, who looked stunning in a slinky black slip dress, dainty silver jewelry, a matte red lip, and a sleek low bun. Both Mia and the youngest Beckham child, Harper, 12, accessorized with purses from Victoria's brand, the Chain Pouch Bag. Harper's lilac bag beautifully complemented her baby-pink dress, and she finished the look with a delicate necklace and a simple middle part.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, added an edgy touch to the family's red carpet appearance in a red leather jacket dress, sheer black tights, black pumps, and a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Notably, David's parents, Sandra and Ted Beckham, also graced the event, joined by stars like James Corden and Anna Wintour, who appears in the series and was photographed warmly embracing the retired soccer star. The entire Beckham family radiated joy and unity at the premiere, setting the stage for David's much-anticipated docuseries, which promises to narrate the story of his "meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom," as stated in its Netflix listing.

Fisher Stevens, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who directed Beckham, expressed to People his intention to focus on the family dynamic in the documentary. "I knew I wanted to make a story about family and fathers and sons," Stevens shared. "Father being his real dad, father being Sir Alex Ferguson, father being all the father figures that kind of push these elite athletes to becoming who they are. And I knew that it was going to be kind of a love story about him and his wife and him and his family because they are such a unit."

Stevens was pleasantly surprised by David's openness and enthusiasm for the project. "He wasn't what I expected at all," Stevens said. "He was so open. He's like, ‘I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does.’ And then I started doing research and I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.’"

In a candid and emotional interview featured in Beckham, Victoria revealed that an alleged affair scandal in 2003 was the "hardest period" of their marriage, shedding light on the turbulent time in their relationship that had captured the world's attention.

The high-profile couple, often regarded as one of the most iconic pairs in the world of entertainment and sports, has consistently denied allegations of cheating during David’s tenure with the Real Madrid soccer club. However, this documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the challenges they faced during this period without diving into explicit details.

In the documentary, released on Wednesday, Victoria expressed her feelings about that tumultuous time, saying, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us." She went on to admit, "Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm completely honest."

The longtime couple reportedly met in 1997 at a charity sports match. They were married on July 4, 1999.

Beckham is now streaming on Netflix.

