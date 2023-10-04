In a candid and emotional interview featured in David Beckham's new Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria Beckham has revealed that an alleged affair scandal in 2003 was the "hardest period" of their marriage, shedding light on the turbulent time in their relationship that had captured the world's attention.

The high-profile couple, often regarded as one of the most iconic pairs in the world of entertainment and sports, has consistently denied allegations of cheating during David’s tenure with the Real Madrid soccer club. However, this documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the challenges they faced during this period without diving into explicit details.

In the documentary, released on Wednesday, Victoria expressed her feelings about that tumultuous time, saying, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us." She went on to admit, "Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm completely honest."

Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images

Throughout their marriage, the Beckhams have been no strangers to intense media scrutiny and public attention, but the episode in Spain brought on a new level of pressure. Victoria recounted the relentless paparazzi presence and the invasive media circus that descended upon them when the family moved to Spain to be with David.

"It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we were followed," she recalled. "It was an absolute circus - it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

When asked if she had resented her husband during this tumultuous time, Victoria admitted, "If I'm being totally honest, yes, I did. It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

In the documentary, David, the former England and Manchester United midfielder who now owns Inter Miami CF, also opened up about how the relentless speculation around his alleged affair affected him and his family.

In an episode titled What Makes David Run, the soccer star was asked about headlines from that time, showing extracts from newspaper front pages which included "An Affair with Becks" and "Sex with Becks."

"There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," he said. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage. I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning."

Despite the immense challenges they faced during this period, both David and Victoria emphasized their enduring love and the strength of their bond. David reflected on how they managed to persevere, saying, "I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty."

The longtime couple reportedly met in 1997 at a charity sports match. They were married on July 4, 1999, and have four kids: 24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 18-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.

Beckham is now streaming on Netflix.

