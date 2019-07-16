Dermstore Deal Day: Get 25% Off Celeb-Favorite Hairdryer & More

The Harry Josh Pro Tools hairdryer that has been used on so many celebrities and Victoria’s Secret models is 25% off today only at Dermstore.

Celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh reportedly uses this hairdryer to create near-perfect tresses on his celebrity clients like Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge, Gisele Bundchen, Irina Shayk, Margot Robbie, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and more.

In addition to the powerful yet lightweight hairdryer (it has 1875 watts and 80+ mph airspeed), Dermstore is offering up to 25% off on top skincare, hair and beauty tool brands, including Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Bioderma, Dermalogica and more.

This is a rare deal, as we hardly ever see this cult-favorite hairdryer discounted, so shop it now to achieve a supermodel blowout before the sale ends at midnight PST.

Shop Dermstore Deal Day:

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dermstore

Dermstore

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Activewear Deals From Adidas, Puma, Reebok & More

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celeb-Approved Olaplex is 30% Off Right Now

Non-Prime Day Fashion & Beauty Sales to Also Shop: Target, Macy's & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Fashion & Beauty Deals Under $50 -- Supergoop!, Sam Edelman & More

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Beauty Deals from Clarisonic, Ghd, Revlon & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best Fashion Deals From Levi's, Splendid, Theory & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Celebrity Brands on Sale -- Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba & More!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Lady Gaga's Beauty Brand Is Now Available for Pre-Order