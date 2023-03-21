The Discover Samsung spring sale is back and rolling out special daily deals each day this week. One of today's best deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — offering up to $465 off. The impressive previous-gen smartphone is packed with unbelievable camera skills and boasts lightning-fast performance and load times.

With the Discover Samsung Event Deal of the Day, you can take $200 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra and get up to $265 instant trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Get $200 off and up to $265 instant trade-in credit for a total savings of $465. $1,200 $935 Shop Now

There are currently massive price cuts on all Galaxy S22 smartphones, the S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and more thanks to the Discover Samsung Spring event.

Shop Galaxy Phone Deals

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options from 2022. Now, you can get up to $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ and up to $185 instant trade-in credit with a device you're looking to replace.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get up to $150 off and up to $185 instant trade-in credit. $760 $600 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get up to $150 off and up to $185 instant trade-in credit. $1,000 $840 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale now. The S23 Ultra's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. Other smartphone features include an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three newest models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Just released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,200, but right now you can save up to $750 when you trade in select devices and cash in on the Samsung instant savings. $1,200 $450 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is on sale for up to $700 off. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $600. $1,920 $1,220 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,060 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

For more Samsung savings, check out our guide to best deals on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs.

