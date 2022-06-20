If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. With up to 42% off smartphones, TVs, and appliances, Samsung is updating its savings event with new deals every day through Sunday, June 26.

Shop the Samsung Sale

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is adding new daily deals, so we'll be updating our list with the best deals going on right now. Samsung already has a strong start to the savings event with $1,300 off the QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. If you're not searching for a new TV, Samsung has savings on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

Samsung is also running a Buy More, Save More deal to get even bigger discounts. When you buy two or more eligible products, you can save an additional 10%. The promo applies to items like the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Chromebook Go, 8K TVs, The Frame TV, and other devices. Ahead, shop today's best deals from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.

Best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale on Monday, June 20

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Currently, you can get up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit, $100 in Samsung Credit, a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and an S8 Ultra Memory Upgrade. $1,300 $325 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra If you're looking to upgrade your old phone, you can take $150 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra instantly (as supplies last, of course). Plus, you can get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,600 $450 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook Go 14" Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14" With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go. $350 $250 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, enjoy $60 instant savings, a free charging dock and up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit. $350 $290 Buy Now

32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor Samsung 32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings. $330 $230 Buy Now

