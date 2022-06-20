Discover Samsung Sale Summer 2022: The Best Daily Deals on Samsung Galaxy S22, QLED TVs and More
If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. With up to 42% off smartphones, TVs, and appliances, Samsung is updating its savings event with new deals every day through Sunday, June 26.
The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is adding new daily deals, so we'll be updating our list with the best deals going on right now. Samsung already has a strong start to the savings event with $1,300 off the QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. If you're not searching for a new TV, Samsung has savings on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, smartwatches, tablets, and more.
Samsung is also running a Buy More, Save More deal to get even bigger discounts. When you buy two or more eligible products, you can save an additional 10%. The promo applies to items like the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Chromebook Go, 8K TVs, The Frame TV, and other devices. Ahead, shop today's best deals from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.
Best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale on Monday, June 20
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Currently, you can get up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit, $100 in Samsung Credit, a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and an S8 Ultra Memory Upgrade.
If you're looking to upgrade your old phone, you can take $150 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra instantly (as supplies last, of course). Plus, you can get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit.
There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.
With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go.
Revel in a 3D audio experience thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. With the built-in Q-Symphony, this Samsung soundbar syncs each scene with your Samsung TV, so you never miss a beat (literally).
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
This Samsung dryer is hailed by users for its smart-cleaning capabilities which, according to the retailer, can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes.
Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, enjoy $60 instant savings, a free charging dock and up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings.
