Disney's New BaubleBar Line Is 20% Off -- Shop the Collection

Wishes do come true! The first-ever BaubleBar and Disney collab is here -- and right now, shoppers can score 20% off! Use code SUMMER20 to get 20% off sitewide at BaubleBar, and use the money you're saving to shop even more of the glitzy jewelry featuring Mickey and friends.

The charming collection includes everything from show-stopping studs to statement drop earrings and stackable bracelets, with tons of cute characters and opportunities to customize. Shoppers can find something for any occasion.

With life returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, it's the perfect chance to score new accessories for your next trip to a Disney park. Bridal Minnie Mouse earrings are perfect for anyone set to walk down the aisle, while the BFF earrings featuring Mickey and Minnie and Donald and Daisy make an incredible gift for Disney lovers in your life.

Prices start at just $12 (discounted from $28!) for the Mickey Initial Pisa bracelet, while earrings range from $46 to $58. And with BaubleBar's summer event, it's easy to find something that matches your budget.

Shop ET Style's faves below, then head to the BaubleBar site for the whole collection. And don't forget to use code SUMMER20 for 20% off!

BFF Earrings BaubleBar BFF Earrings Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse all get their moment in these delicate Disney studs. $42 Buy Now

Pluto Statement Studs BaubleBar Pluto Statement Studs This design features jewels and sparkly acrylic for a modern rendition of one of your favorite Disney characters. $46 Buy Now

