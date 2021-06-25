Shopping

Disney's New BaubleBar Line Is 20% Off -- Shop the Collection

By ETonline Staff
BaubleBar

Wishes do come true! The first-ever BaubleBar and Disney collab is here -- and right now, shoppers can score 20% off! Use code SUMMER20 to get 20% off sitewide at BaubleBar, and use the money you're saving to shop even more of the glitzy jewelry featuring Mickey and friends. 

The charming collection includes everything from show-stopping studs to statement drop earrings and stackable bracelets, with tons of cute characters and opportunities to customize. Shoppers can find something for any occasion.

With life returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, it's the perfect chance to score new accessories for your next trip to a Disney park. Bridal Minnie Mouse earrings are perfect for anyone set to walk down the aisle, while the BFF earrings featuring Mickey and Minnie and Donald and Daisy make an incredible gift for Disney lovers in your life. 

Prices start at just $12 (discounted from $28!) for the Mickey Initial Pisa bracelet, while earrings range from $46 to $58. And with BaubleBar's summer event, it's easy to find something that matches your budget. 

Shop ET Style's faves below, then head to the BaubleBar site for the whole collection. And don't forget to use code SUMMER20 for 20% off! 

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Earrings
MICKEY MOUSE AND MINNIE MOUSE EARRINGS.png
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Earrings
It doesn’t get better than an homage to this dynamic Disney duo. 
$46
BFF Earrings
BFF EARRINGS.png
BaubleBar
BFF Earrings
Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse all get their moment in these delicate Disney studs. 
$42
Mickey Mouse Statement Drops
MICKEY MOUSE STATEMENT DROPS.png
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Statement Drops
This Mickey Mouse statement earring adds just a little extra to your accessories.
$54
Say Cheers Earrings
SAY CHEERS EARRINGS.png
BaubleBar
Say Cheers Earrings
Mickey Mouse jumps for joy in the Say Cheers Earrings. 
$58
Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet
Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet
Add Disney design to your stack easily with the Minnie Mouse Pisa.
$32
Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
MICKEY MOUSE CUSTOM PISA BRACELET.png
BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet
Add a Mickey Mouse touch to your custom bracelet with treasured silhouettes -- the ultimate accent to your chosen name, initials, or phrase.
$40
Goofy Statement Studs
GOOFY STATEMENT STUDS.png
BaubleBar
Goofy Statement Studs
These extra sparkly studs let you wear your favorite character with a statement.
$46
Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet
MICKEY INITIAL PISA BRACELET.png
BaubleBar
Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet
Choose the Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet for just a touch of personal. 
$12 (REGULARLY $28)
Bridal Minnie Mouse Earrings
BRIDAL MINNIE MOUSE EARRINGS.png
BaubleBar
Bridal Minnie Mouse Earrings
Get ready for the big day with these beautiful bridal studs.
$46
Pluto Statement Studs
PLUTO STATEMENT STUDS.png
BaubleBar
Pluto Statement Studs
This design features jewels and sparkly acrylic for a modern rendition of one of your favorite Disney characters.
$46

