Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philadelphia Concert 8 Years After Feud, Praises Former Rival
Drake and Meek Mill Settle Their Beef Once and For All
Drake and Meek Mill are proving that their rekindled friendship is still going strong!
The Canadian native gave fans a surprise on Monday night when he invited Mill onstage during the It's All a Blur Tour stop at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 36-year-old Philly native didn't perform any of his songs, but he did receive a shoutout from his fellow rapper.
"Y'all see who I walked out here with right? I'd always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he's been representing this city since he started this s**t," Drake told his audience, opening up about the last time he was in the city after they began their 2015 feud. "That man, me and him weren't getting along at the time, and he is a real n***a , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill."
"It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf**king Philadelphia together," he added of his past collaborator. "That's what this s**t is about."
The rappers began butting heads in the summer of 2015, when Mill accused Drake of using a ghostwriter after they teamed up for Mill's single, "R.I.C.O." Drake responded with two diss tracks addressing the accusations, "Charged Up" and "Back to Back."
The pair buried the beef in 2018, with Drake even inviting the other rapper onstage while performing in Boston’s TD Garden in September of that year. The performance took place several months after Mill had been released from prison, which the Degrassi alum addressed on the stage.
"I'm happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose," he said at the time.
Drake later shared a photo of them both on Instagram to mark the reconciliation. "This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair shaking hands and smiling at each other onstage. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."
The pair's reconciliation resulted in another collaboration in 2019, the track "Going Bad" featured on the Philly native's Championships album.
Perhaps their reunion is a sign that fans may get another hit in the future.
