Drake enlisted the help of a top-tier artist for his latest album cover! The 36-year-old rapper unveiled his new For All the Dogs artwork on Instagram, crediting his 5-year-old son, Adonis, with creating the image.

The drawing is an age-appropriate rendition of a canine, showing a white creature with four legs and two pointy ears set against a black backdrop. The most striking feature are the dog's big, ruby-red eyes.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS," Drake wrote in his caption. "Cover by Adonis."

While Drake is now revealing a tangible glimpse at this highly-anticipated new album, it's still unclear when exactly the LP is scheduled to drop. He has, however, been promoting the release by wearing different dog masks while leaving his hotels in recent weeks. Additionally, Drake shared that the album will include features from Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj.

Adonis Mahbed Graham, whom the rapper shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, has been making plenty of memories with his dad this summer. The kiddo has joined Drake on the road for his It's All A Blur tour, and recently saw the "Search & Rescue" artist on stage for the first time.

In one cute video, Adonis is singing the earworm from 21 Savage and Drake's single, "Rich Flex," off their 2022 collab album, Her Loss.

"21, can ya do somethin' for me?" Adonis sings over and over again in the adorable videos, one of which his dad teasingly captioned, "Comes to one Drake show..."

Drake’s son Adonis couldn’t stop singing Drake & 21 Savage’s song “Rich Flex” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eoW1c9SMp6 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) August 18, 2023

While Adonis was in the audience at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, earlier this month, Drake joked about keeping things kid-friendly. At one point, he told the crowd: "I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time. So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

While a slew of artists have been getting pelted with dangerous objects during shows recently -- including phones, bracelets, water bottles, flowers and much more -- sometimes leading to actual hospital visits (in the case of Bebe Rexha), Drake's mostly been on the receiving end of large cup-size bras.

During his July 21 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a woman tossed her 36G bra onstage, and Drake made sure to direct his team to have the woman located "immediately." During his July 26 concert at Madison Square Garden, another woman tossed her 46G size bra onstage. After taking a closer look at the black bra, Drake reacted saying, "Good God." Later during that show, the Toronto native admitted that "the 46G has me f***ed up tonight."

During another show at the Kia Forum, Drake displayed a comically large pink bra that was apparently custom made as a prank.

On Monday, another father-son duo enjoyed a night out at Drake's show: LeBron James and Bronny James. The pair saw the rapper at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, entering the venue just behind Drake and walking through the crowd until reaching their seats. Drake offered hugs to each of them before making his way to the stage to begin his show.

